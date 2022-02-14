Local organizations seeking volunteers

CEDAR FALLS -- The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers.

The Salvation Army is looking for

Do you like working with food and helping pantry assistants to help sort, bag and distribute fresh produce and other foods.

The Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau wants to help needs volunteers to deliver brochures to local businesses, attractions and hotels across Cedar Falls.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley needs after-school volunteers to help students with homeworking, club programming and activities.

The Green Iowa Americorps is building a team to plant gardens around the area. This includes both community gardens and new home gardens as part of the “Garden in Every Lot” program.

