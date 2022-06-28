 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Community Bank and Trust
top story

Local organizations seek volunteers

  • 0
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

  • The University of Northern Iowa Culture and Intensive English Program is looking for families to participate as International Friendship Volunteers. Spend time with an international student sharing meals, exploring the Cedar Valley Trails, playing games, or any other activities.
  • Friends of the Family is looking for volunteers to assist current clients with moving their possessions into new housing.
  • The Junior League of Waterloo is seeking women from across the Cedar Valley to join the organization. You will be able to meet other women, develop leadership skills and volunteer.
  • The Salvation Army is looking for groups of people and individuals to help serve lunch to those who need it. Volunteers will serve food cafeteria style and clean up afterwards.

Call or visit the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015, information@vccv.org, or vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Little Red Schoolhouse Summer Camp

Little Red Schoolhouse Summer Camp

This year's theme is 'The Cool Thing About Ice' for the Little Red Schoolhouse summer camp sessions. The theme is tied to the Ice House Museum…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden Administration proposes electric vehicle charging stations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News