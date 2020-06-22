Local Organizations Recognized by Robert D. Ray Center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Two area Cedar Valley organizations have been recognized by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center (formerly Character Counts of Iowa) for their adherence to the Character Counts Six Pillars of Character.

Receiving the state’s Student Organization of Character is Waterloo’s East High School JROTC program. Servpro of Black Hawk County received the Business of Character honorable mention honor.

Both programs also were recognized by the local Cedar Valley Character Counts Committee.

East High JROTC is a leadership development program that is meant to inspire young people to be better citizens. Since August 2017, it has completed over 3,800 volunteer hours within the community. It hosts two blood drives annually. Cadets volunteer an average of 30 hours monthly at the Waterloo American Legion Post providing meals and helping veterans. For three years, it has provided volunteers for the Feed My Starving Children program. It averages 20 color guards per year, including for Honor Flights, Grout Museum, Relay for Life, and many more. Each Memorial Day, they place over 5,000 flags on veteran headstones at Garden of Memories and Fairview Cemeteries.