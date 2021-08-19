Local nonprofit offers assistance to offset vaccination-related expenses

The organization, which is touted as being “nonpolitical” and “not a group of medical doctors,” has a seven-member board and a “brain-storming” group of about 20 people.

To be eligible, a person must be over 18 years old. It must be his/her own decision to get fully vaccinated on or after Aug. 12, and must have “suffered or will suffer a financial burden by receiving the vaccine.” That person must not have received any other financial assistance from another source, and must not be required to be vaccinated by an employer or another entity.

One of the goals is continuing to grow the organization and spreading the word about the nonprofit’s efforts. But another is making the application process as easy as possible.

“It should be less than 10 minutes of someone’s time,” Trent said. “Someone reaches out to us, and we’re able to forward them a one page document for them to read and understand our program. They can do that via Facebook Messenger (available via the organization’s Facebook page) and respond back with ‘Yes, I agree’ and then provide us with copies of the relevant documentation. Then, we PayPal them a 100 bucks.”