Local nonprofit offers assistance to offset vaccination-related expenses

CEDAR FALLS – A hard-working businessman was slightly concerned about the possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But the fear that actually was preventing the Waverly man from getting the shot was the financial burden it might create if he has to miss a day or two of work because of it.
Brooke Trent and Jubal Slone, a married couple from Cedar Falls, describe him as the type of person they were looking to help with their recently launched nonprofit, Worth-A-Shot, which provides up to $100 to anyone in the country who needs help offsetting expenses related to getting the needle in the arm.
“He is self-employed and doesn’t have traditional PTO, or someone who can sub in for him,” Trent, an attorney, said. “He was very concerned about what that could look like. This wasn’t a person who didn’t want to be vaccinated, and wasn’t a person who was temporarily in a rough spot.”
“We want to be backup for those people, and we want to help those people,” she added.
The husband and wife launched the organization last Thursday with some friends, including Emily Hess, a local hero from Waterloo who stepped up in the early days of the pandemic and founded a sewing club, Northern Iowa Mask Makers (NIMM), to help produce masks for first responders, and eventually anyone who needed them.
“I want to see this community thrive and bounce back from the challenges of the past 17 months,” said Hess, an esthetician, in a statement. “Making vaccinations easy to obtain for those who want them is a key component in that process.”
Since Worth-A-Shot’s founding, donations to the organization have ranged from $10 to $1,000, and now total $7,200. At least 72 people — who may have lost wages, child care expenses, transportation, or experienced any “other challenge that’s been preventing them from becoming vaccinated” — will be helped.
“We’ve had a few people reach out to start the application process, and we’re beginning talks with them,” said Trent on Wednesday. “We’re excited for the floodgates to open.”
Applications are being accepted, and the organization hopes to begin distributing funds to eligible recipients as soon as Friday. Progress has been made rather quickly.
Slone, a web developer, and Trent came up with the idea of starting the nonprofit three weeks ago: “We read an article that (said) 19% of people who were interested in being vaccinated were concerned about the financial implications of getting vaccinated.”
“You can get the vaccine for free, but if you’re someone who needs child care, or someone who is going to miss out on hours of work, or someone who has any other complications in your life from this, we want to make this (vaccination process) painless,” Slone said.
The organization, which is touted as being “nonpolitical” and “not a group of medical doctors,” has a seven-member board and a “brain-storming” group of about 20 people.
To be eligible, a person must be over 18 years old. It must be his/her own decision to get fully vaccinated on or after Aug. 12, and must have “suffered or will suffer a financial burden by receiving the vaccine.” That person must not have received any other financial assistance from another source, and must not be required to be vaccinated by an employer or another entity.
One of the goals is continuing to grow the organization and spreading the word about the nonprofit’s efforts. But another is making the application process as easy as possible.
“It should be less than 10 minutes of someone’s time,” Trent said. “Someone reaches out to us, and we’re able to forward them a one page document for them to read and understand our program. They can do that via Facebook Messenger (available via the organization’s Facebook page) and respond back with ‘Yes, I agree’ and then provide us with copies of the relevant documentation. Then, we PayPal them a 100 bucks.”
For folks who are not as tech savvy, there are other ways to apply for and receive the reimbursement from Worth-A-Shot. For such requests, other questions, or to get involved, or become a donor or recipient, call (319) 774-5505.
The organization has a website, https://WorthAShot.net, where one can donate or learn more about the program. A person also can email: info@worthashot.net.