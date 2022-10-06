Local non-profit organizing disaster relief for Hurricane Ian

WATERLOO – Kadens Kloset, a nonprofit established in the Cedar Valley, will provide disaster relief assistance following Hurricane Ian.

The organization will be sending a team of volunteers from Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.

They need many donors within the Cedar Valley and Midwest to offer water, food and toiletry needs they can deliver to communities in Florida.

After Hurricane Harvey, Kadens Kloset collected thousands of pounds of food, supplies and necessities and delivered them to neighborhoods and communities hit the hardest by the floods and storms.

They partnered with many Cedar Valley and Iowa businesses, nonprofits and individuals to collect trailers, box trucks and semi loads worth of water, food, hygiene needs, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

They also sent crews of 26 laborers who were able to help deliver the supplies, stock a food pantry, remove debris, cut down trees, remove wet and molding drywall and sewage-soaked debris from homes and set up a feeding station where they fed more than 200 displaced people.

The organization has a drop-off site in partnership with Cedar Falls Construction Co., located at 3533 West Airline Hwy. in Waterloo.

Donations will be collected from Oct. 5 to Oct. 15.

To find more information, visit KadensKloset.com/DisasterRelief.