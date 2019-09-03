CEDAR FALLS -- Their final two episodes were ones they weren't excited to watch.
For University of Northern Iowa senior Jackson Twait, that was when he fell on the Spinning Bridge, a balance obstacle in the Cincinnati City Finals episode of "American Ninja Warrior." For Scott Behrends, an IT professional who runs Ninja U in Cedar Falls, that was when he fell on the Jeep Tire Run during the Las Vegas National Finals Stage 1 episode.
"That was the first time I got to see it," Behrends said Tuesday, following Monday's airing of his final episode of the season -- his third on the show. "As I watched it, it solidified in my head what I did wrong."
Behrends had no issue getting through his Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifier and City Finals runs. But, he said, the national rounds are timed -- not just the first dozen or so to make the buzzer -- and that threw him off his game.
"The No. 1 thing in my head is I had to go fairly fast," Behrends said. "Unfortunately, I had that in my head a little too much."
He leaped from one spinning tire to another disc too early and hit the water, ending his run and his time on the NBC show. But watching the episode with family, friends and fans in Ninja U Monday night, Behrends found support.
"They started clapping and cheering me on -- I made a joke about how I joined the swim team," he said. "But just that community support -- they were still excited, impressed that I made it that far."
For Twait, a Hudson native, his two episodes on this season couldn't have been more different. His first, the Cincinnati City Qualifier, he ran on pure instinct and speed, garnering him the second-best time of the episode and landing him an additional run on the Power Tower.
But on his second and final episode, the City Finals last month, Twait took a more casual approach.
"The first night I didn't get to really enjoy my run, I didn't get to interact with my family," Twait said. "The second run, I was like, 'I'm just gonna have some fun tonight,' and look at my family -- which I did before the (Spinning Bridge) -- which I probably shouldn't have done."
Twait nearly made it through that obstacle, but his foot hit the water, ending his run.
"I'm super glad I did it, but also super disappointed in how I did, though," he said. "But I'll take what I can get. I never thought I'd get on the show."
Both Behrends and Twait say they'll try out for the next season of "American Ninja Warrior," though Behrends remains busy at his Ninja U gym and Twait is working toward graduating in December with a bachelor's degree in actuarial science and economics and has a job lined up at Nationwide in the spring.
Both say they regularly are recognized on the street -- and Twait's feline companion, who got plenty of screen time on the Cincinnati City Qualifier, has had a tough time adjusting to his newfound fame.
"It's gone to my cat's head," Twait said. "He's constantly trying to get everyone's attention now. He thinks he's some hot shot."
Both men say they're most grateful for the Cedar Valley cheering them on.
"Even walking my daughter to preschool, they stopped me and said, 'Great season, better luck next year,'" Behrends said. "The people that sent me messages, shared my posts, came out to watch parties -- there are so many people that just cheered me on. I'm grateful for that."
