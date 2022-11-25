Local National Philanthropy Day winners announced

CEDAR FALLS — The Association of Fundraising Professional honored several individuals and organizations for their philanthropy by awarding five "Gifts of the Heart" during a brunch Nov. 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
Nov. 15 was National Philanthropy Day across the U.S.
The Bertch family of Gary, Becky, Eric and Elizabeth received an award for their decades of philanthropic impact. The organization noted they have "touched hundreds of Cedar Valley nonprofits and inspired their children to adopt their charitable values."
Mary Ann Burk received a legacy award for her work in passing on the pillars of philanthropy to over 600 local students trained in philanthropy and trusteeship through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa's Teen Trust.
Sumner Daycare and Learning Center received a community partnership award for the collaboration to establish a day care in just one year with the capacity to serve up to 72 children.
Leader Valley Council earned a governance award for its dedication to increasing the capacity of Leader Valley to serve students in the Cedar Valley through the Leader in Me program.
Expo Alternative Learning Center received an award for its focus in developing leaders through service and creating student-led philanthropic opportunities through the school year.
Winter Wonderloo in Waterloo through the years
waterloo lights the night 2
People watch as fireworks are set off after the lighting of the tree Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter Wonder'Loo 3
Kids pet the llamas on display during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter Wonder'Loo shopping season on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Winter Wonder'Loo 2
People watch as fireworks are set off after the lighting of the tree Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter Wonder'Loo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
winter wonderloo
The lights on the Christmas tree at East Fourth Street and Sycamore Street come on in November 2019 during Winter Wonder'Loo in downtown Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
112418tn-winter-wonderloo-1
Santa Claus asks Camila Tenorio, 9, what she wants for Christmas at Waterloo's Winter Wonderloo Saturday in downtown Waterloo.
THOMAS NELSON, COURIER STAFF WRITER
112418tn-winter-wonderloo-2
Mr. and Mrs. Claus joke with each other before Waterloo's Winter Wonderloo Saturday in downtown Waterloo.
THOMAS NELSON
112517mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-2
Ms. Claus, left, talks with Trinity Washington, 5, about what she wants for Christmas next to her parents, Ronesha Colona and Robert Washington at Winter Wonder’Loo on Saturday in Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
112616mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-1
Children's craft activities at Winter Wonder'Loo
COURIER FILE PHOTO
112616mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-4
Kids and parents wait in line to see Santa at Winter Wonder'Loo Saturday in downtown Waterloo.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
112616mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-3
Jackson McDonald, 5, left, and sister, Chloie, 9, color at Winter Wonder’Loo on Saturday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY , Courier Photo Editor
112616mp-Winter-Wonder-Loo-2
Mrs. Clause welcome kids at Winter Wonder'Loo.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
121215tsr-winter-wonderLoo-03
Santa Claus meets 1-year-old Taliyah Parks, center, and her sister, Nevaeh Soderstrom, with Terry Bushcamp, right, during the Winter Wonder'Loo at the Black's Building Saturday in Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
y-is-for-yuletide-2
Jerquondis Anderson-Phillips, 8, has a moment with Ms. Claus while his mother, Charnesha Phillips looks on during the Winter Wonder'loo 2013.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
121413cc-winter-wonderloo-01
Nicholas Alvarez, right, helps his 2-year-old son, Aurelius Alvarez make a Christmas ornament during the Winter Wonder'loo at the Black's Building Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
121413cc-winter-wonderloo-03
Lucian Benter, 6, concentrates on his next move with his craft project during the Winter Wonder'loo at the Black's Building Saturday, Dec. 14, 2013, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
