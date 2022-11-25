 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local National Philanthropy Day winners announced

CEDAR FALLS — The Association of Fundraising Professional honored several individuals and organizations for their philanthropy by awarding five "Gifts of the Heart" during a brunch Nov. 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.

Nov. 15 was National Philanthropy Day across the U.S. 

The Bertch family of Gary, Becky, Eric and Elizabeth received an award for their decades of philanthropic impact. The organization noted they have "touched hundreds of Cedar Valley nonprofits and inspired their children to adopt their charitable values."

Mary Ann Burk received a legacy award for her work in passing on the pillars of philanthropy to over 600 local students trained in philanthropy and trusteeship through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa's Teen Trust.

Cedar Falls Schools holds first-ever Career Connections Day for ninth graders

Sumner Daycare and Learning Center received a community partnership award for the collaboration to establish a day care in just one year with the capacity to serve up to 72 children.

Leader Valley Council earned a governance award for its dedication to increasing the capacity of Leader Valley to serve students in the Cedar Valley through the Leader in Me program.

Expo Alternative Learning Center received an award for its focus in developing leaders through service and creating student-led philanthropic opportunities through the school year. 

