Local musician's plight with COVID rallies music community

WATERLOO — It was 2003, and Sherry Elliott was looking for someone to rollerblade with.

Michael Elliott wasn’t, but he roller-skated frequently. So when he saw an online post Sherry’s friend had made about looking for a skating partner, he wrote back — three full pages’ worth, about skating, about his life, interspersing it all with jokes.

“Right when I read it, I said, ‘Oh, gosh, this guy is amazing,” Sherry said.

When he said he was a musician, thoughts of the hard-partying, drug-using, womanizing rock-and-roll lifestyle flooded Sherry’s mind. But that wasn’t Michael. He liked to play acoustic guitar with friends, and he took her to karaoke at Diamond Dave’s in College Square Mall, where his high tenor voice made her swoon.

“He was a ham. You couldn’t pull him off the stage,” Sherry said. “I just heard his voice and loved it.”

That voice has now gone silent, its loss already reverberating around the community of Cedar Valley musicians who respected and loved him.

A musician’s musician

Friends who came to this week’s jam night at The Screaming Eagle remembered his bands like Rampage, Nasty Jack, The Wicked Andersons and Fireside, as well as the informal music gatherings Sherry and Michael — married in 2004 — would host weekly at their home.

“He was known at least as much for his vocal quality as he was for his guitar prowess,” said Kip Roelfsema, drummer for the band Deja Blue, which has collected tips to give to the Elliotts during the band’s Wednesday night blues jam.

Michael played in a jazz fusion style, similar to the progressive rock of bands like Rush and Led Zeppelin — technical and challenging guitar work, as well as high vocals, both of which Michael could pull off well, said Roelfsema.

“He was real high to begin with, and then had a great falsetto, too,” said Craig Bravender, lead singer of Deja Blue. “He could do those songs I could never — I’d just have to sing ‘em low, you know?”

His talents attracted younger musicians who also wanted to challenge themselves musically, said Bryan Sink, who remembered Michael welcoming such musicians on stage with him during Tuesday night jams at Sink’s former Limestone Lounge.

“Everybody wanted to sing with Michael,” said Sink. “The quality of his voice was so incredible, and he was a natural harmony vocalist, so he could add that hard harmony.”

Sink will remember Michael most for his support, however.

“He loved to go listen to other people play music,” he said. “If I’d do an early ‘geezer show’ at Jameson’s, Mike was in the front row with Sherry. Always.”

“Sherry and Mike even came down to Cedar Rapids to hear us once,” said Clark Kilgard, the keyboardist with Deja Blue. “It was really nice.”

Beyond going to shows, Michael and Sherry hosted a weekly musicians’ bonfire at their Waterloo home.

“We’d get there when the sun is just starting to set,” said Shelly Tatro, whose husband plays bass guitar. “All the guys would bring out their instruments and just jam until like one in the morning.”

Tatro remembers Michael as a big animal lover — though they didn’t have pets, he’d baby Tatro’s dog whenever he’d visit. He was also handy, a fixer with a garage full of parts who saved Tatro money when the hard drive on her security system went out.

He installed “beautiful hardwood floors” after Sherry mentioned wanting them, and redid their kitchen cabinets and bathroom, too. Tatro said he built a bar out of a big wooden spool for the backyard bonfires, and trained his home’s personal assistant to tell jokes without warning.

“If somebody said a key word, Alexa would say something hilarious,” Tatro said. “He was famous for that.”

Far from the stereotypical musicians of her original fears, Sherry grew to love the community that Michael introduced her to over the past nearly two decades.

When Michael came down with COVID-19, and when he had to be hospitalized, and finally put on a ventilator, they collected tips from their shows and started a Go Fund Me. They even stopped by with groceries and are hosting a benefit March 26 just for him.

“That was my No. 1 thing on why I want this story told,” Sherry said. “What the community and the musicians do for people — the kindness, the generosity — this community is pretty darn amazing. That’s such a huge thing, how incredible they are.”

The sound of silence

But there’s another reason Sherry wants Michael’s story to be told.

A full two years after COVID-19 pandemic appeared in Iowa, and nearly a year after most adults were able to get a vaccine, it’s easy to forget that people are still getting sick, still being hospitalized, still being put on ventilators when their lungs can’t take it anymore.

It’s easy to forget people continue to die — 457 in Black Hawk County alone since the pandemic began.

The highest number of deaths came in November and December of 2020, with 147 dying during those two months alone, according to the Black Hawk County Public Health Department. But while deaths went down last year after vaccines became widely available, they trended back up in December 2021 and January of this year, with an average of 29 per month — hitting hardest those who had yet to get a vaccine.

Sherry said she and Michael were cautious — always washing and sanitizing everything, socializing in a small group of the same people, spreading out their bonfire seating. But when the vaccines became available, Michael hesitated, worried it had been developed too quickly, and so did Sherry.

After they went to a family Christmas gathering in late December, Sherry got sick with COVID-19, they found out through at-home tests. A day later, Michael did too. They stayed home, binge-watching “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” and action movies.

Sherry recovered after four days. Michael felt worse and worse.

“He said, ‘I just don’t feel right. It’s not going away,’” Sherry remembered.

On Jan. 5, she took him to urgent care, which sent him to the emergency department at MercyOne Waterloo. They waited for six hours until a bed opened up. Sherry left him with a kiss on his cheek, thinking he would shortly recover.

“I never, never, in a million years thought this would happen,” she said.

For the next two months, Michael cycled on and off sedation, paralysis and a ventilator, his lungs recovering only to be attacked again by an infection, Sherry said. On Wednesday, Michael was critical. Hours later, he was gone.

Faced with a terrible loss, Sherry said Thursday she still wanted to tell Michael’s story. She said she had asked his permission, that he had given it, and she wants people to hear Michael’s story — and maybe reconsider their own decision not to get the COVID vaccine. He was a vaper too, she said, but maybe the vaccine would have lessened the severity of his disease, gotten him out of the hospital quicker, as studies show the vaccines do.

“That’s my main thing — if it could save somebody going through that hell,” she said, noting she’d be soon getting vaccinated herself.

Michael was her skating buddy, her husband, her handyman, the one who made her laugh and introduced her to a community full of music and love. He was “my hero,” Sherry said.

“He’s so talented — and he’s modest about it,” Sherry said. “I said, ‘Honey, you just don’t know how good you are.’”

