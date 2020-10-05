Local middle school student diagnosed with rare cancer

WATERLOO – It looked like a minor sprain or tissue bruise.
Mayla Sambrookes, a 13-year-old soccer goalkeeper, thought it was a souvenir from a heavy collision at the goal box with another player in a game with her Cedar Valley Youth Soccer team. After a few weeks, the swelling in her forearm appeared to be worsening.
Her parents, Tim and Rainy, took her to local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Torrez. He suspected it might be compartment syndrome, a dangerous condition in which pressure builds up in the muscles. When he performed surgery, he discovered the muscle tissue “in Mayla’s arm didn’t look right, so he took a biopsy of it, and we got the results several days later,” said Tim.
Mayla has been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a rare and aggressive soft-tissue cancer.
“It was devastating,” Tim said simply. On Thursday, the Hoover Middle School student went to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where the family met the team of doctors on her case.
“The treatment as of right now is, we go back next week and Mayla has a couple more tests and a PET scan to make sure it hasn’t traveled. They’re going to do a bone marrow biopsy and aspiration to make sure it hasn’t spread to the bone. She’s also getting her (chemotherapy) port implanted, and on Friday, we’re starting chemo. Everything will be at the Children’s Hospital in Iowa City,” Tim explained.
Coaches and teammates at Cedar Valley Soccer Club have rallied around Mayla and her family. Ryan Nelson, director of coaching at CVSC, has organized a Go Fund Me page to raise funds to help the family with hotel and other expenses.
“I’ve been coaching her, and she’s a phenomenal player. We want to help her family any way we can,” said Nelson. By Saturday, donations were close to the $10,000 goal. The team is making T-shirts as a show of support, as well.
“Mayla loves soccer and absolutely loves the club. It’s been an extended family. When I saw what they started, my tears flowed,” Tim said. “We can’t express our gratitude for the support we’re getting. It’s amazing to see, with everything going on in the world, with COVID, to see humanity again. It’s touching.”
He describes his daughter as a “trooper.” She told her parents on the way home from Iowa City that she wanted to “party like we’re cancer-free, and then we’ll start treatment next week,” he said.
“She is such a strong, positive girl, and her outlook is giving us strength.”
The Go Fund Me page can be found at https://bit.ly/33tw07T.
