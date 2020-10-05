Local middle school student diagnosed with rare cancer

WATERLOO – It looked like a minor sprain or tissue bruise.

Mayla Sambrookes, a 13-year-old soccer goalkeeper, thought it was a souvenir from a heavy collision at the goal box with another player in a game with her Cedar Valley Youth Soccer team. After a few weeks, the swelling in her forearm appeared to be worsening.

Her parents, Tim and Rainy, took her to local orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Torrez. He suspected it might be compartment syndrome, a dangerous condition in which pressure builds up in the muscles. When he performed surgery, he discovered the muscle tissue “in Mayla’s arm didn’t look right, so he took a biopsy of it, and we got the results several days later,” said Tim.

Mayla has been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a rare and aggressive soft-tissue cancer.

“It was devastating,” Tim said simply. On Thursday, the Hoover Middle School student went to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, where the family met the team of doctors on her case.