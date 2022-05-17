Local mental health service acquires new building

WATERLOO — Elevate needs more space.

Sanela Sinanovic is outreach coordinator for Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Clinic, which provides mental health servives. Elevate currently has about 3,500 square feet above the Screaming Eagle in downtown Waterloo for therapy and mental health crisis services.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration granted Elevate a two-year federal grant to expand care to under- or uninsured people. That was in tandem with House File 2456, which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed in 2018, which expands services for mental health crises without requiring hospitalization.

Elevate recently acquired the former Gallagher, Langlas & Gallagher law office on East Fifth Street in Waterloo with $650,000 from the Otto Schoitz Foundation. This building will be double the size of the current space.

The building is set to be a welcome center and residential apartments, Bob Lincoln, Elevate project director, said during this week’s Black Hawk County Supervisors meeting.

Lincoln said the welcome center will be for people in need of recovery and the apartments will provide alternatives to people who need housing.

“We know in mental health, housing first is so important,” Lincoln said. “If people don’t have a stable environment, it’s ridiculous to think a recovery can be achieved.”

The Black Hawk County Gaming Association awarded $350,000 to Elevate for the future housing. There will be 14 apartments, as well as intensive resident support apartments on the first floor.

Lincoln said the building will also feature a dedicated entrance where law enforcement, mobile crisis patients or families can bring loved ones.

Elevate also operates mobile crisis response teams that cover 12 counties. Lincoln said in March alone, there were 130 calls. The response team also includes two social workers through the Waterloo Police Department.

There is no set date for the new building to open.

