WATERLOO — Want to try a ukulele or GoPro camera without a financial commitment?
Check your local library.
These days, libraries around the country are looking beyond books to enrich the lives of those in their communities.
“The idea of a public library is to service a community,” said Rick Rossman, Waterloo Public Library circulation and technical services manager. “We want to try and make as many various resources available as possible.”
In Waterloo, that includes a rock tumbler to polish rocks, stones and gems; Wi-Fi hot spots; and themed backpack kits for kids.
There’s also “The Hive,” a maker space where patrons can come and work with, among other things, electronic devices that convert slides and film to digital images.
“It is a community resource people can come in and there’s all kinds of different equipment you can use for free,” Rossman said.
At the Cedar Falls Public Library’s “Library of Things,” patrons can check out everything from musical instruments to Wi-Fi hot spots, gaming sets, canning kits and more.
For several years, ukuleles have been a hot checkout item.
“Those were a big hit so we added some instruments,” said Amy Stuenkel, Cedar Falls public services librarian.
The library has since added multiple guitars, a banjo, piano keyboard and other instruments to its musical checkout inventory. Some of the instruments come with beginners guides.
Another hot item is a “Dungeons & Dragons” starter kit for prospective table top role players.
“A lot of kids like to check it out and try to learn how to play the game,” said Laura Pagel, library assistant. “We have a list of things that down the line we’d like to add — maybe some electronic gadgets for your house like radon detectors.”
Also popular at the Cedar Falls Public Library is a seed library where gardeners can get different varieties of vegetable and herb seeds to plant in the spring, with the idea that they’ll bring seeds from their harvest in the fall.
“The hope is that in the fall you can harvest the seeds and can replenish our seed library,” Pagel said.
No gardening tools? No worries. You can check those out too.
Both libraries also use Hoopla, a digital media service that allows patrons to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on their computer, tablet, phone or TV. Titles can be streamed immediately or downloaded to phones or tablets for offline enjoyment later.
“It’s something that’s been popping up in libraries for quite a while,” Rossman said.
