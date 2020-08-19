'Local Legends' shows to be livestreamed from Gallagher-Bluedorn's Great Hall stage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Christopher’s Very Happy Band performs for the opening show on the “Local Legends” series, livestreaming from the Gallagher Bluedorn stage at 7 p.m. Thursday. And “very happy” describes how staff at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center feels about the return of the series.

“We’re thrilled,” said Blake Argotsinger, marketing manager. “The idea of ‘Local Legends’ is to celebrate the tremendous talent and the movers and shakers that make Gallagher Bluedorn, and it celebrates the legacies of these artists who performed on our stage over the years.”

“Local Legends” virtual performances are planned through November.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic upended live entertainment venues, the GBPAC had been in the midst of planning its 20th anniversary celebration this fall. “Originally we had a committee working bringing back and booking performers who had started here and gone on to have big careers. When the pandemic hit, that wasn’t going to happen, so we adjusted and began to rethink what local legends really are,” he explained.