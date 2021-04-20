Local leaders react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

WATERLOO -- Ras Smith watched as the guilty verdict was read. His initial reaction, he said, was a sense of relief that justice had been served for George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis who was killed while in police custody.
Smith’s relief turned to a sense of confusion, he said, when on the TV screen he saw live video of people celebrating in the streets of Minneapolis.
“We’re celebrating justice as if it’s this rare thing that we rarely get to taste,” said Smith, a state legislator and Black man from Waterloo. “We’re celebrating like we’re feeling vindicated, that our cries to America are finally being acknowledged. (It’s) kind of like, ‘I told you so. This is as bad as we’ve been telling you.’ And that’s hard for me. …
“Justice shouldn’t be this sweet moment that we get to have every once in a while.”
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. Smith called the verdict a significant moment in the country’s history, but said the journey to racial equity is far from completed.
“Holding one personal accountable for his injustice, this crime, I think is fair and just. But I will say, when will the whole entire system be on trial? In order for all of us to get to a place where there’s equitable justice for our people, we have to bend that arc,” Smith said. “We’re looking for a lifetime of justice. So the work continues.”
Smith, who represents District 62 in Waterloo, tweeted a video statement with the caption, "Guilty but not over."
He said the verdict "gets us through this time," but that "real accountability" would go further.
"We have justice for George Floyd, but not for Breonna Taylor," Smith said. "There's so much more work to be done, but it's our work to do."
Connie Ryan, executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, said jurors "got it right" when they convicted Chauvin of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
"On that fatal day 11 months ago, Chauvin kneeled on the neck of an innocent man and callously pushed the breath out of him," Ryan said in a statement released by the group Tuesday. "The jury's decision today provided accountability for that action."
But Ryan cautioned that the verdict, while welcomed, only held "one police officer accountable," and that "substantial systemic changes" needed to happen "in laws, policies and practice that ensure a Black man cannot unnecessarily and unlawfully die at the hands of a police officer."
"Will we take hold of this moment to create real change, or will we let it slip through our hands once again?" Ryan wrote. "Will more Black people have to be killed again and again for us to have the commitment to make change?"
In an email to The Courier, Dan Trelka, Black Hawk County supervisor and former Waterloo police chief, said the verdict is proof the justice system works.
"I expected a guilty verdict on the manslaughter charge. The jury heard the evidence and rendered their verdict. Derek Chauvin was provided with due process. We need to let the system work. Too often in this day and age members of society want instant gratification. We need to be more patient and let the system work as it is intended.
"Officers in this country are doing the right thing 99.9% of the time. We are allowing incidents such as this to negatively impact the majority of officers that go out every day and do an exceptional job. ... I fully stand behind the officers that are doing an exceptional job under increasingly difficult circumstances. Those that don’t need to be held accountable, but still be entitled to due process."
University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook said the campus Center for Multicultural Education would be providing "space for students, faculty and staff to informally gather, reflect and connect throughout the evening" Tuesday, specifically for those interested in talking about "equity, police-community relationships, race in America or any other issues that have surfaced since George Floyd's death."
"Sadly, other events in Minnesota, Chicago and Atlanta in recent weeks are a reminder of how much further our society still must go to achieve equality," Nook said, referencing others who have been shot by police officers in recent days. "No verdict can erase the injustice of Mr. Floyd's death, so the threat to justice remains."
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement Tuesday he was "thankful" for the guilty verdicts, but said it didn't "make up for the senseless, preventable violence" caused by "systemic racism and biased systems."
"I can't help but think about how many cases never had the chance to be heard in court," Wilburn said. "We cannot be silent, offer empty words or ignore the ongoing need for reform. It's up to all of us to uplift the voices of this movement and defend Black lives in Iowa and across the country."
Local elected officials also weighed in on Twitter.
"Guilty on all three counts!" Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz tweeted, adding information about a march for George Floyd held in Lincoln Park later Tuesday.
Waterloo City Councilman Jonathan Grieder tweeted, "Today, a small measure of justice was done, but so much more work is still undone in our quest to be a moral, equitable and just America."
Lee Des Moines Bureau reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this story.