Local leaders react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdicts

In an email to The Courier, Dan Trelka, Black Hawk County supervisor and former Waterloo police chief, said the verdict is proof the justice system works.

"I expected a guilty verdict on the manslaughter charge. The jury heard the evidence and rendered their verdict. Derek Chauvin was provided with due process. We need to let the system work. Too often in this day and age members of society want instant gratification. We need to be more patient and let the system work as it is intended.

"Officers in this country are doing the right thing 99.9% of the time. We are allowing incidents such as this to negatively impact the majority of officers that go out every day and do an exceptional job. ... I fully stand behind the officers that are doing an exceptional job under increasingly difficult circumstances. Those that don’t need to be held accountable, but still be entitled to due process."

University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook said the campus Center for Multicultural Education would be providing "space for students, faculty and staff to informally gather, reflect and connect throughout the evening" Tuesday, specifically for those interested in talking about "equity, police-community relationships, race in America or any other issues that have surfaced since George Floyd's death."