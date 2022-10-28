Local Latina chef, one of 40 women to watch in Iowa, brings flair to Waterloo Convention Center

WATERLOO — Lumarie Rodriguez-Soto is one of 40 women to watch in the hospitality industry.

The executive chef and food and beverage director at the Waterloo Convention Center is among honorees being recognized by the Iowa Restaurant Assocation for creativity, leadership and contributions to Iowa’s hospitality industry, including restaurants, bars, catering, hospitality venues and more.

She will be among honorees recognized Nov. 14 at the annual Iowa Hospitality Showcase in Des Moines.

“I was surprised to be on the list. It’s such an honor, and I’m humbled,” said the Puerto Rican-born chef. “You don’t think people are watching you and recognizing the contributions you’re making, but they are. That makes me happy to know. It’s all about the work and dedication to delivering a service and treating people well.”

Chef Lumarie wasn’t always eager to be a chef. She grew up in a professional culinary family in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico. Her grandmother and mother taught her to cook and bake, and her brother Henry became a chef. But her creative impulses initially lead her down a different path toward college, where she earned a degree in graphic arts and advertising and a master’s degree in human resources.

“I was always around the kitchen, but I thought cooking wasn’t something I wanted to do as a profession. Henry got very pushy. We’ve always been very competitive with each other. I’m 18 months older, but we’ve always been close. He challenges me, and I challenge him.”

Her passion for baking eventually lured her back into the kitchen and then culinary school at La Escuela Hotelera de Puerto Rico, the same culinary school her mother attended. For seven years, Lumarie owned her own patisserie in Puerto Rico. Her specialty was designing and creating beautiful wedding cakes, which quickly made her one of the top three bakers on the Caribbean island.

In 2015, she moved to Iowa with her husband and two children. She accepted the challenge of creating a new bakery concept as pastry chef at Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, and remained for three years.

She is an American Culinary Federation Certified Pastry Chef and a current board member of the ACF Southwest Chapter and is an avid participant and competitor in culinary arts competitions. In addition, she has won multiple awards as a chef and has mentored and coached the Waterloo Career Center culinary team to victory at the Iowa Restaurant Association’s Pro Start competitions.

During the COVID pandemic, Chef Lumarie went a little stir-crazy and decided to launch her own series of cooking videos and online classes, developing a Facebook following of 75,000, and opening an online store. When she learned about the job at the Waterloo Convention Center, she couldn’t wait to apply.

“I needed to go back to the kitchen. My kids are 13 and 12 and into lots of sports and don’t want to hang out with me anymore,” she said, laughing. “I’m 43 with a 22-year-old’s soul. I never turn down an opportunity to learn. I like the challenge. I take pride in my work and doing it right.”

The chef also enjoys incorporating traditional Puerto Rican flavors into her dishes and desserts, which are created in-house, and providing new dining experiences for conventioneers and clients. “Food is creative. I like thinking about what to serve, how to make it happen, make it work, and how to make it taste good.”

Her human resources background also has proven helpful. “This business can be tough. Delivering a service is tough. Leading people can be tough. This is a demanding job, and it’s hard work. I don’t ask anybody to do more than I do. I’m the first one here in the morning and the last to leave at night,” said Chef Lumarie.

“I just love being in the kitchen. It’s more than a job, it’s my passion.”