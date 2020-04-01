Local hotels step up to assist health care, remote workers

WATERLOO – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the hospitality industry hard, but local hotels are hitting back, pivoting to help workers in troubling times.

A number of Cedar Valley hotels, including Hilton properties and Courtyard by Marriott, are offering discounted daytime work space to people who’ve been displaced from their offices because of the novel coronavirus.

“We were trying to think of something we could offer up, understanding that some people have busy environments at home but still need to conduct work,” said Mark Aftanski, chief operating offer for Chris Bros Hospitality. The company owns and operates Hilton properties in Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

“Work space” rates of $35 are available for workers who need a quiet space to conduct business. A digital key allows them entry into a room and hotel wi-fi from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At least 13 local hotels are offering similar day rates, and some also have added reduced rates for health care workers.

The rates are a win-win for workers and a struggling industry.

Because of the pandemic, the U.S. hotel industry is projected to see a 50.6% decline in revenue per available room in 2020, according to hotel research firm STR.