Local hospitals prepare for potential COVID-19 surge

“I have been in health care for since 1980 … and I have never seen nor anticipated anything of this magnitude,” said Pam Delagardelle, CEO of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Dusenbery concurs.

“This really is a first. There have been other things, but this is just so different. This is a first in my life that people can’t do things – go to a restaurant and can’t get a haircut. The social distancing that’s needed – the fact that you can go to downtown Waterloo and Cedar Falls at night and see a ghost town is unique.”

No one knows when or if the numbers will surge in the Cedar Valley, but Dusenbery, Delagardelle and Cedar Valley Medical Specialists CEO Gil Irey say they’ve taken drastic measures to prepare for it.

Like MercyOne, Allen has designated a respiratory unit specifically for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. CVMS doctors have privileges at both hospitals and will be sent where they’re most needed, Irey said.

“All of our physicians are on call at the hospitals; every specialty is on call. We will definitely step up and do what’s needed. If the surge does come, the hospitals and the public can rest assured we’ll do what’s needed,” Irey said.