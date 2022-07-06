VINTON -- Author Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Benton County Historical Society at 10:30 a.m. July 16 at the Vinton Depot, 612 First Ave., in Vinton. She will be speaking about her book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa." She will have copies of the book, and all her books, available for purchase. Everyone is invited and there is no admission charge.
Local history author to speak in Vinton July 16
Related to this story
Most Popular
The vote comes amidst a lawsuit, filed by the club’s former manager, alleging the board did not address employees’ sexual harassment complaints, and tried to defame the ex-manager after firing him.
From historic parades and concerts to family fun, lantern launches and – of course – fireworks, the Cedar Valley is celebrating Independence Day weekend with dozens of activities.
The Rooted Carrot Cooperative Market is a community-owned grocery store that seeks to enhance the health and well-being of the greater Cedar Valley, according to its mission statement.
A person has been detained following an assault that ended in a brief chase and crash in Waterloo on Tuesday after police located him in a Langley Drive apartment around 2:30 p.m.
WATERLOO — A vintage toy show coming to the Courtyard Marriot on Wednesday and Thursday will be hosted by someone familiar to fans of the cabl…
Courier staff headed to Lost Island Themepark Tuesday to check out the rides at the newly opened attraction, each finding their sweet spot in one of its five themed worlds.
After a soft opening, Waterloo’s latest attraction is up and running and ready to handle the crowds, owners say.
WATERLOO — A teenager was injured in a shooting in Waterloo on Wednesday evening.
WATERLOO — Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store over the weekend.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after investigators uncovered a video of him having sex with a girl.