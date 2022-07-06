 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local history author to speak in Vinton July 16

  • 0
POWs In Iowa-cover

VINTON -- Author Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Benton County Historical Society at 10:30 a.m. July 16 at the Vinton Depot, 612 First Ave., in Vinton. She will be speaking about her book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa." She will have copies of the book, and all her books, available for purchase. Everyone is invited and there is no admission charge.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested for sex abuse

Man arrested for sex abuse

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after investigators uncovered a video of him having sex with a girl.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News