Local History Author to Speak at Hartman

CEDAR FALLS -- The next 2nd Sunday Speaker Series event will feature Linda McCann, local author and researcher who has published many books on the lost history of Iowa. The presentation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve. There is no cost for this event and no registration is required. 

Join McCann as she tells about her research on the Cedar Heights area of Waterloo/Cedar Falls, the trolley that ran through the neighborhood, and more. 

The series features a different speaker each month on various topics related to nature. For more information, please call Conservation staff at Hartman: (319) 277-2187. The main entrance to Hartman Reserve Nature Center is located at 657 Reserve Drive in Cedar Falls.

