Local gyms live-stream free workouts during COVID-19 closures

Staying active helps not only your physical health but your mental health. Stress weakens the immune system, Kristi O’Connell said, and “working out puts you in a better frame of mind.”

Michelle Davis, fitness specialist at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex, says their trainers are given freedom to handle clients however they so choose.

“I do know that some clients have chosen to just go on a break for the time being. Some have chosen to have trainers send them some exercises that they can do from home while we all weather the storm,” she said. “Our trainers work with clients of all ages and abilities, so some workouts that would be done in a gym setting aren’t the easiest to replicate without the proper equipment and guidance.

“With that said, a lot of our clients are given exercises that are appropriate for them that they can complete with just their own body weight. At the end of the day, we’re really just encouraging people to keep moving their body and do what you can.”

As do most facilities, the SportsPlex also promotes health via its social media posts “in hopes that we can help to serve all members and even non-members during this challenging time,” she added.