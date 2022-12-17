 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local groups seek volunteers

  • 0
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

  • The Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools and Operation Threshold are looking for volunteers to adopt a family for Christmas.
  • The Riverview Center is looking for volunteers for some holiday decorating.
  • Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is challenging the community to sign up 100 teams this holiday season to build homes for local, deserving, families

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Grassley unlikely to issue 2024 presidential endorsement

Grassley unlikely to issue 2024 presidential endorsement

The State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa passed a motion last week stating no committee member, state party staff, state party officers or Iowa Republican National Committee members shall publicly endorse a U.S. presidential candidate during the 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Joseph A. Todaro, the Buffalo mob and WNY newspapers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News