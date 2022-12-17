Local groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
The Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools and Operation Threshold are looking for volunteers to adopt a family for Christmas. The Riverview Center is looking for volunteers for some holiday decorating. Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is challenging the community to sign up 100 teams this holiday season to build homes for local, deserving, families
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or
information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
PHOTOS: Courier Athlete of the Week, Ellary Knock in pictures
Western Christian vs Dike-New Hartford championship state volleyball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Knock (16) hits between Western Christian's Stella Winterfeld (4) Keana Wynja (9) during Western Christian vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A championship state tournament volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Dike-New Hartford championship state volleyball
Western Christian's Stella Winterfeld (4) hits past Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen (21) and Ellie Knock (16) during Western Christian vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A championship state tournament volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Western Christian vs Dike-New Hartford championship state volleyball
Dike-New Hartford's Madelyn Norton (3) and Ellie Knock (16) defend against Western Christian's Stella Winterfeld (4) during Western Christian vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A championship state tournament volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford state volleyball
Hinton's Bailey Boeve (9) hits past Dike-New Hartford's Payton Petersen (21) and Ellie Knock (16) during Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A semifinal state tournament volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford state volleyball
Hinton's Bailey Boeve (9) hits past Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Knock (16) and Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Folkerts (15) during Hinton vs Dike-New Hartford Class 2A semifinal state tournament volleyball action played Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Coralville, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
110122-spt-dnh-vb-5
Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Knock tips a ball over the net against Carroll Kuemper Tuesday in a Class 2A state quarterfinal at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 9
Dike-New Hartford seniors Madelyn Norton (3) and Ellie Knock (16) make the block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 8
Dike-New Hartford seniors Sophia Folkerts (15) and Ellie Knock (16) make the block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
VBall DNH vs. Grand View 7
Dike-New Hartford senior Ellie Knock (21) and junior Payton Petersen leap to make a block at the net against Grand View Christian in the Class 2A regional championship in Conrad on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Volleyball DNH 3
Dike-New Hartford junior Ellie Knock reaches to place the ball over the net against Denver during the semifinal round of the state volleyball championships at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
091722-spt-dnh-vb-15
Dike-New Hartford's Ellie Knock watches her attack find the floor Saturday against Humboldt at the Dike-New Hartford Invitational in Dike.
JIM NELSON,. Courier Sports Editor
Dike-New Hartford vs West Branch girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Sophia Hoffmann passes over West Branch's Taya Young (24) to Ellary Knock (13) during the Wolverines' Friday state semifinal victory.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock shoots over Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock, left, and Central Lyon's Desta Hoogendoorn struggle for a loose ball during Dike-New Hartford vs Central Lyon Class 3A championship action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock pulls down a rebound over Panorama's Mia Waddle (10) and Angel Poldberg during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock shoots under pressure from Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers, left, and Payton Beckman during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock (13) and Panorama's Jaidyn Sellers reach for a rebound during Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Panorama girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford players, from left, Camille Landphair, Ellary Knock, Payton Petersen, Sophis Hoffmann, Taylor Kvale and Maryn Bixby celebrate in the closing seconds of the team's win over Panorama in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 67-23.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs South Central Calhoun girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock pulls down a rebound during Dike-New Hartford vs South Central Calhoun Rock Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs South Central Calhoun girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock, left, and Jadyn Petersen, right, reach for a loose ball with South Central Calhoun's Addisyn Korleski and Riley Batta during Dike-New Hartford vs South Central Calhoun Rock Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa girls basketball tournament played Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
GBBall DNH vs. Eagle Grove 5
Dike-New Hartford junior Ellary Knock takes a shot from under the basket against Eagle Grove during the Class 2A regional quarterfinal at Dike on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
GBBall DNH vs. Eagle Grove 1
Dike-New Hartford junior Ellary Knock drives to the basket against Eagle Grove during the Class 2A regional quarterfinal at Dike last season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Dike-New Hartford vs Maquoketa Valley girls state basketball
Maquoketa Valley's Emerson Whittenbaugh is surrounded by Dike-New Hartford defenders, from left, Payton Petersen (25), Taylor Kvale (21) and Ellary Knock Saturday in the Class 2A state title game.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Maquoketa Valley girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock, center, tries to keep the ball away from Maquoketa Valley's Taya Tucker, left, and Kennedy Rausch during Dike-New Hartford vs Maquoketa Valley class 2A championship action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 47-42.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Maquoketa Valley girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock looks to pass under heavy pressure during Dike-New Hartford vs Maquoketa Valley class 2A championship action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Maquoketa Valley led at the half, 25-17.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs West Branch girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's, from left, Payton Petersen, Ellary Knock and Camille Landphair celebrate their win over West Branch in Class 2A semifinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Friday, March 4, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game, 57-47.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs West Branch girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock moves to the basket while being guarded by West Branch's Taya Young Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Treynor girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock (13) and Treynor's Clara Teigland reach for the ball during Dike-New Hartford vs Treynor Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Treynor girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Camille Landphair (11) and Sophia Hoffmann (33) jump in celebration as they and teammates Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock (13) and Dike-New Hartford's Taylor Kvale celebrate their win over during Treynor in Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Dike-New Hartford won the game 44-36.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
Dike-New Hartford vs Treynor girls state basketball
Dike-New Hartford's Ellary Knock tries to block a shot from Treynor's Mandy Stogdill during Dike-New Hartford vs Treynor Class 2A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises
