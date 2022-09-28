Local groups seek volunteers

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
The Rotary Club of the Cedar Valley is hosting A Run To Remember, a fundraising 5K and Fun Run in honor of former Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs Commission Executive Director Kevin Dill. The money raised will be donated to Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley, Lewy Body Dementia Association, and Waterloo’s Veterans Way. Volunteers are needed for multiple shifts and times.
The American Red Cross is looking for dependable, safe and courteous drivers to deliver lifesaving blood products. These blood transportation specialist are the critical link between blood donors and recipients. Volunteers are responsible for regular routes and are on standby for emergency runs.
Young Parents Together needs help with childcare. YPT is an adolescent parent education and support program designed collaboratively and specifically for expectant and parenting teens and their children as well as first time expectant young adults. Volunteers will spend time with the children, giving their parents the time needed to learn.
The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for Reading Buddies who are 55 and older. Volunteers will sit down with elementary students on a weekly basis and help build reading proficiency and provide them with encouragement.