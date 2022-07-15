Local groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
House of Hope is looking for help organizing and sorting the donations like housewares, dishes, clothes, and other items into ready to go bundles that come in for the moms the organization serves.
Black Hawk County Conservation is looking for friendly people to be the face of their building as front desk greeters.
Fortepan Iowa has hundreds of photos throughout history and needs help getting them tagged. Volunteers will type what they see in the pictures. This is a good opportunity for people with knowledge of local history.
Northeast Iowa Food Bank truck ride-along volunteers are needed to join a staff or volunteer truck/van driver for a route to assist with loading and unloading. Volunteers could help with deliveries or food rescue pick up at local retail stores.