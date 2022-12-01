Local groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center needs volunteers to help deliver meals to those who are home bound.
- The Riverview Center is looking for volunteers for some holiday decorating.
- The Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools and Operation Threshold are looking for volunteers to adopt a family for Christmas.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
Courier 20 Under 40 Class of 2022
Edita Begic
Erin Bishop
Ty Burke
Kingsley Botchway
Megan Droste
Jordan Dunn
Matthew Gilbert
Cordt Holub
Natalie Hunter
Rebecca McCarty
Mikayla Montgomery
Nilvia Rodriguez
Jamekia Sanders
Abbie Schrader
Ty Smith
Michelle Sweeney
Eashaan Vajpeyi
Seth Voigt
Qulishia Williams
Josh Wilson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.