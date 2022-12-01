 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

  • The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center needs volunteers to help deliver meals to those who are home bound.
  • The Riverview Center is looking for volunteers for some holiday decorating.
  • The Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools and Operation Threshold are looking for volunteers to adopt a family for Christmas.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

