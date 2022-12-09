 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS – The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:

  • Together for Youth needs help watching children while parents learn about education programs.
  • MercyOne has multiple different opportunities for people to get involved, such as running the gift shop and information desk to waiting with families of patients going through surgery.
  • The Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools and Operation Threshold are looking for volunteers to adopt a family for Christmas.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

Waterloo students tour UNI Botanical Center

