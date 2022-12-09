Local groups seek volunteers

CEDAR FALLS – The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations:
- Together for Youth needs help watching children while parents learn about education programs.
- MercyOne has multiple different opportunities for people to get involved, such as running the gift shop and information desk to waiting with families of patients going through surgery.
- The Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools and Operation Threshold are looking for volunteers to adopt a family for Christmas.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.
waterloo life labs 1
A girl looks at her phone while walking through the cactus center at the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday.
waterloo life labs 2
Hoover Middle School students look at the various cacti planted in the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday.
waterloo life labs 3
Stephanie Witte, manager of the UNI Botanical Center, shows Hoover Middle School students a putrid-smelling cactus Wednesday.
waterloo life labs 4
A student looks at the plants flowering in the Botanical Center at the University of Northern Iowa Wednesday.
waterloo life labs 5
Hoover Middle School students walk through the UNI Botanical Center as part of their Life Lab trip Wednesday.
