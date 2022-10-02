 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local groups seek volunteers through Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley

  • 0
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

  • Spread that love of storytelling to other by helping out at North Star Community Services! Here you can read stories to adults with age-related disabilities.
  • At House of Hope, they could use a helping hand sorting all of the donations that they've received.
  • Be part of the Friends of the Family mission and work by helping as a General Shelter Volunteer. This would include sweeping mopping and vacuuming.
  • Are you 55 or better? The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for Reading Buddies. You willsit down with elementary students on a weekly basis and help build reading proficiency and provide encouragement to students.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News