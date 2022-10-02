Local groups seek volunteers through Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley

The Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
- Spread that love of storytelling to other by helping out at North Star Community Services! Here you can read stories to adults with age-related disabilities.
- At House of Hope, they could use a helping hand sorting all of the donations that they've received.
- Be part of the Friends of the Family mission and work by helping as a General Shelter Volunteer. This would include sweeping mopping and vacuuming.
- Are you 55 or better? The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for Reading Buddies. You willsit down with elementary students on a weekly basis and help build reading proficiency and provide encouragement to students.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.