Local groups come together to focus on equity in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — More than 110 individuals from 65 Cedar Valley organizations gathered last week to focus on increasing equity in the community.

The Advancing Equity in the Cedar Valley event brought together nonprofit, education, and government organizations. According to a news releases, they celebrated efforts already underway and had collaborative conversations with the aim of planning more action in Black Hawk County.

Participants shared equity initiatives and discussed strategic actions to reduce social, health, and economic disparities. The event, held at Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, was organized by Black Hawk County Public Health, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and Grow Cedar Valley.

“For our communities to create the opportunity for everyone to achieve optimal health and well-being, we have to start with equity,” Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of Black Hawk County Public Health, said in the news release. “We recognize that to move the needle forward and achieve equity, it takes us all coming together. A more equitable community is possible when people and communities move beyond obligatory inclusion to true co-creation, and that is what these sessions are all about.”

The session was built on the 2019 systems mapping work initiated by the health department to identify key leverage points impacting inequities. Workshop participants focused on the positive strides their organizations are making and identified where energy is present in the current systems that can lead to opportunities and action for systemic change.

Event facilitation was led by Joy Sallis Briscoe with Top RANK in partnership with See What I Mean Consulting. Funding for the event was provided by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa

“As equity has increasingly become a focus across our nation and has been elevated as an even greater priority in the Cedar Valley, many sectors are working on, and implementing, strategies to create communities where all people can flourish,” said Kaye Englin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. “We need to be intentional in bringing our community together to discuss how we can collaborate to break down barriers and implement actions that create a sense of belonging for all people in the Cedar Valley.”

A second convening session will be held Oct. 21 as part of Grow Cedar Valley’s Cedar Valley Economic Diversity and Inclusion Summit. Findings from the Sept. 13 workshop will be shared with summit participants to help inform and continue to engage businesses in equity work.

“The incredible conversations and connections at the Advancing Equity workshop are extremely encouraging and show the future of the Cedar Valley is bright,” said Cary Darrah, president and CEO of Grow Cedar Valley. “Grow Cedar Valley is at this table because we know equity is an essential component to the success of our business community and local economy. The current and future talent driving our workforce expect and deserve an environment that fully embraces a culture of diversity, inclusion and equity.”

The three organizations will build on the momentum generated by the initial event and plan to host additional collaborative events. Findings and action steps will be shared with the community as they become available.

People or organizations that would like to be part of the gatherings can email info@cfneia.org with contact information.