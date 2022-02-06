Local governments earmark federal pandemic relief money

Though Black Hawk County is receiving a sizable amount of money from the federal government — $25.45 million — supervisors are still mulling over what to do with it.

It’s a similar story for local governments across the Cedar Valley after an influx of millions of dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan, meant to help state and local governments recover from economic losses due to the pandemic.

County and city officials have earmarked some of the money already, but are taking time to make sure they get the most bang for their bucks.

Because funding can be requested through December 2024, Black Hawk County is taking its time prioritizing projects, spacing them out into different phases.

Projects included in the first phase are $168,500 for dredging, repairs and upgrades at the Washburn lagoon, which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says must be done and which would otherwise raise Washburn residents’ user fees dramatically.

The veterans affairs office will receive $54,000 for a shelter behind its new offices in the Pinecrest building. The jail’s clothing washer and dryer will be replaced at a cost of around $20,000 each, while digitizing the books from the auditor’s office will run around $85,000.

The courthouse will replace its X-ray machine and metal detector for $82,000 and upgrade its phones for $70,000. The maintenance department will add three additional bays at a cost of $200,000, and Pinecrest will receive a half-million dollars to upgrade the HVAC system.

But all of the projects in Phase 1 come to less than $2 million, or less than 9% of the county’s total ARP funding.

A space needs assessment, not done since 1995, is also part of that phase, at a cost of $125,000. It’s designed to prioritize projects for Phase 2 of the funding, which could include larger infrastructure projects.

“The nice part of that is it will, just like 1995, lay out phases we can go on. They are going to know our timeline and the budgeted dollars,” said James Perry, the county’s finance director, in November. “That study is going to lay out everything for us in a nice little bow.”

ARP funding has also helped take pressure off of the county to raise taxes in order to cover services in this next fiscal year, Perry said this month as the budget was presented.

The city of Waterloo is receiving $31.24 million, which Mayor Quentin Hart initially said in a budget work session last fall could be used to potentially offset unpaid furloughs of city employees in the coming fiscal year.

One big use for the money could be a long-wished-for item: A 309-mile fiber-to-the-home system, similar to one utilized by Cedar Falls Utilities, that Waterloo voters approved in 2005. A study in 2019 estimated that network would cost between $39.2 million to $65.3 million, and ARP funds could foot most of that bill since broadband is one of its authorized uses.

Despite initial resistance in the fall, the Cedar Falls City Council voted in favor of using $6.5 million in ARP funds to offset the costs of future sewer projects, the largest being at its wastewater treatment plant.

The $112 million improvement project will replace outdated technology, and ensure the city meets all the Environmental Protection Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources nutrient reduction requirements by 2030.

By using the funds for the treatment plant, “taxpayers are saving money in the long run, which indirectly helps offset their losses of income from the pandemic,” said Jennifer Rodenbeck, director of finance and business operations.

The city also applied for a grant through ARP in December for $1.5 million for the Cedar River Recreational Improvements Project. Bids sought a few months ago came back higher than expected.

The ARP funds, as well as the $2.47 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, assisted Cedar Falls, but Rodenbeck said the city didn’t end up with a significant pot of money as a result.

Fears were high as to how the pandemic would impact the city’s finances, but much of it didn’t come true. Rodenbeck noted the city in two key areas, hotel/motel tax and recreation fee revenues, initially suffered.

She said both revenue streams are looking like they’ll essentially rebound to pre-pandemic levels in fiscal year 2023.

One reason she attributed to the local option sales and road use tax revenues not being adversely affected was Cedar Falls’ population growth being a factor in their distribution formulas.

“We were really nervous, but thankfully we didn’t see much of an impact,” said Rodenbeck.

The city of Waverly, similarly, will use $1.41 million to modernize its wastewater infrastructure to reduce pollutant levels, said City Administrator James Bronner.

“It’s one of the few projects we could do that impacts almost everyone in the city,” he said. “Not everyone pays full taxes, like nonprofits, but everyone pays sewer fees.”

As for the toll the pandemic took on revenues, “there really wasn’t that much of one,” according to Bronner.

There were exceptions, like hotel/motel tax revenue. But like Cedar Falls, receipts have mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Bronner said Waverly saw a “surge” in local option sales tax revenue, chalking it up to fewer people traveling and as a result spending discretionary income locally.

But supply chain disruptions have been felt, resulting in higher costs for some projects.

Like Cedar Falls, the financial assistance didn’t lead to a major surplus, Bronner said.

“We don’t just have $10, 15 million sitting around,” he said.

Bremer County anticipates receiving $4.86 million of ARP funding.

An ARP Advisory Committee was created June 28 to recommend possible qualifying projects. The Board of Supervisors approved the committee’s recommendations for a new EMA/Public Health building and the installation of a generator at the current Public Health building, according to Nov. 3 meeting minutes.

The board gave its final approval at its Jan. 3 meeting. But the meeting minutes don’t specify which of the recommendations were approved. These were the projects under consideration:

New EMA/Public Health Building.

Replace/upgrade air handler units at the courthouse.

Install backup generators at the courthouse and Drexler Building.

Partial funding of public safety communication systems upgrade.

Funds may be made available to organizations through a grant application process (only for organizations and projects that meet ARPA requirements).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Amie Rivers Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account. Follow Amie Rivers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today