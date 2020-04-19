Local garden centers, nurseries finding new ways to help customers

He expects a soft opening for the online catalog by the end of the month.

“People are going to be home more this summer, and they’re going to be spending more time on their gardens and lawns and doing projects. We want to be ready to help them out. Right now, we’re taking it day by day, week by week to be ready when the mandate is lifted,” he said.

Several thousand perennials, shrubs and other plants are already filling out nicely, Moulds noted, and trees are being harvested, balled and burlapped for sale and landscaping projects.

“As hard as the work is, when we’re juggling this uncertainty, too, you have to be creative to keep your customers involved, moving forward and staying in the game,” Moulds said.

At Meyers Nursery in Waterloo, owner Wade Fleming said phone lines are “steadily busy” with inquiries from customers. “We’re doing what we can to accommodate customers with curbside service and ordering plants, trees and shrubs and all the products they need. To be honest, it seems like a normal year for this time of year, except for retail. Our staff is really ramping up for everything.”