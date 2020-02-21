Local Food & Film Festival set March 7 at the Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS – With spring around the corner, local food producers and filmmakers are partnering up to host a Local Food & Film Festival on March 7.
The family-friendly event, hosted by the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.
The event will provide an opportunity for the community to meet with local food producers, purchase local food and take a gardening class.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be nonprofit vendors and local producers as well as a children’s activity hosted by the Hearst Center.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners will present a class on “Food Preservation” at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be available for purchase from Corn Crib Creations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The film, “Overload: America’s Toxic Love Story,” will be viewed from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a discussion led by Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition.
Radon kits will be available for purchase from 1 to 3 p.m.
Admission is free, and copies of the 2020 Buy Fresh Buy Local Directory will be available.
For more information, go to the UNI Local Food Program’s Facebook page or ceee.uni.edu/localfood. More information about the film can be found at overloadfilm.com.
Vendors will include ARNKA Acres, Cedar Falls Seed Library, Cedar Valley Farmers Markets, Deep Root Acres, Cedar Falls Food Co-op, Evansdale Farmers Market, FoodCorps, Garden Circle, Hahn Farm, MooseForce, RRTTC/PIEER, Solstice Farm, UNI Local Food Program, Waterloo Urban Farmers Market and Yellow Table Farms from Tripoli.
