Local Food & Film Festival set March 7 at the Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS – With spring around the corner, local food producers and filmmakers are partnering up to host a Local Food & Film Festival on March 7.

The family-friendly event, hosted by the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.

The event will provide an opportunity for the community to meet with local food producers, purchase local food and take a gardening class.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be nonprofit vendors and local producers as well as a children’s activity hosted by the Hearst Center.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners will present a class on “Food Preservation” at 11 a.m.

Lunch will be available for purchase from Corn Crib Creations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The film, “Overload: America’s Toxic Love Story,” will be viewed from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a discussion led by Healthy Cedar Valley Coalition.

Radon kits will be available for purchase from 1 to 3 p.m.

Admission is free, and copies of the 2020 Buy Fresh Buy Local Directory will be available.