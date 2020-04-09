Local florists sees slower sales of Easter lilies, flowers during COVID-19 pandemic

Florist pre-book lily orders from their distributors in February to ensure quantity and timely delivery for their church customers. But with churches closed and Easter sermons being live-streamed on Facebook or on other social media platforms and websites, many local churches have canceled their customary lily orders.

Bancroft’s has had numerous cancellations, but Knutson said “about two-thirds of our churches have had second thoughts and now are going ahead with their Easter lilies, delivering them to homes of their parishioners.”

At Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses in Waterloo, owner Heidi Tietz de Silva said her church customers and others “are choosing to send Easter lilies to people at their homes, especially the elderly.” While some senior care facilities aren’t accepting any floral deliveries, others allow deliveries to be left in a vestibule or lobby area. Later, the lilies are taken to recipients by facility staff.

“Some churches are taking delivery of their Easter lilies and plan to use them as a backdrop or decoration when live-streaming their Passover and Easter services. It’s also nice to deliver flowers to people you care about and are thinking about at this time,” Tietz de Silva said.