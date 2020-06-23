Local first responders fund exceeds goal

WATERLOO -- Local healthcare and public safety organizations will benefit from donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation.
The foundation is making donations this week from $27,000 raised through its First Responders Fund, equally dividing money between the Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Rescue, Peoples Community Health Clinic, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, and MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
The fund was created to help front-line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic and was started with a $5,000 challenge by the Waterloo Community Foundation in May that led to another $22,000 in donations.
"We wanted to make sure that we recognize our first responders because we know they went above and beyond the call of duty and are still doing it and will continue to do it," foundation board chair Mickye Johnson said during a check presentation at the Waterloo City Council meeting Monday.
General donations are still be accepted through the foundation website at www.wloocommunityfoundation.org, and additional distributions are planned for the middle of July.
Residents can also help the fund by purchasing a t-shirt or signed first responder water color print designed by Waterloo artist Michael Broshar.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.