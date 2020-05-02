Local farmers' markets prepare to safely welcome vendors, shoppers

The Evansdale Farmers’ Market follows May 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 3562 Lafayette Road, and Cedar Valley Farmers’ Market at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3525 Sager Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. May 14.

“We’re ready for the season,” said Kelly Moore, Evansdale market manager and marketing director for the Cedar Valley Farmers Markets. “We’ll have farm produce, meats, plants, flowers and baked goods, and we will be following the proper guidelines.”

Farmers’ market organizers are still working on plans to space vendor booths six feet apart as well as allow for physical distancing by customers. Hygiene signs will be posted, Moore said. “We’ll have stations for hand washing hand sanitizers, and vendors most likely will be wearing masks.”

Moore also expects customers will not be allowed to select their own produce at Evansdale and Cedar Valley Farmers’ Markets. “The vendors will be handling and bagging it up for the customers,” she said.

At the RiverLoop Expo Plaza, traffic will be controlled through a couple of entrances, Rucker said. “We want to control how many people are in the market and maintain social distancing. Vendors will have personal protective equipment, and we’ll have hand sanitizing and hand washing stations.”