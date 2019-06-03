{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The second annual Cedar Valley Dancing with the Stars is June 22 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.gbpac.com. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., and the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m.

Local stars featured are:

• Sharina Sallis, CUNA Mutual.

• Trent Hunter.

• Dusky Steele, House of Hope.

• Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools.

• Mike Mallaro, VGM.

• Timi Brown-Powers, state representative.

• Justin Brandt, Waterloo police officer, Haily Mary Project.

• Chuck Rowe, Boys & Girls Club of the Cedar Valley.

For more information, contact Amanda Goodman at 234-7600 or amanda@fccouncil.net

