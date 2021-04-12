Local CVS pharmacies to expand COVID-19 vaccines to all

WATERLOO -- In an ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help the country move forward from the pandemic, CVS will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Wednesday at Waterloo and Cedar Falls CVS Pharmacy locations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Appointments will start to become available for booking on Tuesday, April 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine. Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Iowa will be administered to individuals meeting state criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and child care workers.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.