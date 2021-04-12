 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local CVS pharmacies to expand COVID-19 vaccines to all
0 comments
alert top story

Local CVS pharmacies to expand COVID-19 vaccines to all

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine March 31 in Uniondale, N.Y. 

 MARY ALTAFFER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WATERLOO -- In an ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help the country move forward from the pandemic, CVS will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Wednesday at Waterloo and Cedar Falls CVS Pharmacy locations. 

Courier launches April digital subscription special

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Appointments will start to become available for booking on Tuesday, April 13, as stores receive shipments of vaccine. Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Iowa will be administered to individuals meeting state criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff and child care workers.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls for peace and calm after MN shooting

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News