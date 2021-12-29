Local COVID surge once again causing elective surgery postponements

WATERLOO -- As Iowa rings in the New Year with a surge in new COVID cases, hospitals are feeling the impact of increased hospitalizations and tighter staffing during the holidays.

In Black Hawk County, the COVID-19 response level is listed as “high” with more than 100 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days, or more than a 10% 14-day average percent positivity, according to county health department data.

Some residents have been notified that their elective and surgical procedures are being postponed. One man who contacted the Courier was concerned that his prostate cancer surgery had been put on hold for the time being.

The pandemic continues to slam local hospitals.

“Over the last few days, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital has seen an increase in patients who require inpatient care as COVID-19 spreads in our community,” said spokesperson Carson Tigges.

“To ensure there are appropriate resources to care for the critically ill, Allen Hospital is suspending elective procedures that require an overnight stay effective Dec. 29 through Jan. 7,” he explained.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center spokesperson Chelsea Keenan said their situation “is fluid and changes from day to day,” and at this point the medical center is continuing to accommodate elective and surgical procedures.

“MercyOne is doing everything in its power to keep elective surgeries on the books. We are doing our best to keep patients informed. If, unfortunately, we have to reschedule, we will do that, taking into account patients’ conditions and schedules. We’re trying to deal with the situation to the best of our ability.”

There has been an increase in COVID patients being hospitalized, but at the same time, more patients are being treated for flu symptoms and other respiratory illnesses not related to COVID, Keenan said. More COVID patients also have been admitted to MercyOne Waterloo's 12-bed ICU.

In the last seven days, there have been 9,506 positive COVID tests across the state, according to state health officials, and 101 patients admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours (as of Dec. 29). Those who are not fully vaccinated are said to account for 81.6% of Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 85.5% of ICU admissions.

Iowa reports 70.1% of the population 18 and older is fully vaccinated, while 73.9% of Iowans 12 and older have had at least one vaccine dose.

More therapeutics have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Last week, Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill and Merck’s molnupiravir pill were approved to treat the coronavirus.

On Monday, quarantine time was reduced from 10 to 5 days by U.S. health officials. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the change reflects evidence that COVID is most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms appear. People with symptoms are encouraged to stay home.

“During this time of increased transmission, in addition to vaccination, it’s important to wear a mask in public, avoid large gatherings and wash your hands frequently. If you are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, get tested for COVID-19 and stay home,” said Tigges of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

