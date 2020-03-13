Local coronavirus updates: Dem county conventions, World's Greatest Spring Break canceled

Hy-Vee stores note changes in wake of virus

Hy-Vee noted its stores would be upping "sanitization protocols," disallowing customers from using reusable cups at the fountain drink or tea and coffee areas, and canceled non-essential business travel for its employees and asked the same of its vendors and suppliers.

The company also noted it was seeing more customers stocking up on essentials.

"While we may have limited quantities available of certain items due to increased demand, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies to meet our shoppers' needs," the company said in a statement Thursday. "We are reaching beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items you want."

For those getting groceries delivered through Aisles Online, Hy-Vee said delivery drivers were "taking extra precautions" and "will not enter your home with your groceries so they can maintain a safe distance during the drop off."

Grassley's office warns of coronavirus scams

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday warned of "bad actors" who are taking advantage of consumer fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.