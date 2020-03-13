Local coronavirus updates: Dem county conventions, World's Greatest Spring Break canceled

WATERLOO -- The latest on Cedar Valley coronavirus updates:
Iowa Democrats cancel county conventions
The Iowa Democratic Party announced it was canceling all county conventions scheduled for March 21 "to a future date to be determined," IDP chair Mark Smith said Friday.
"We have come to the determination that the spreading coronavirus poses a risk that outweighs a temporary delay in moving the caucus-to-convention process forward," Smith said. "This is not an easy decision, but we believe it is the right decision."
Smith noted that district and state convention planning "will proceed as scheduled."
Spring Break for Kids, CultureFest canceled
World's Greatest Spring Break for Kids planned for next week has been canceled.
Officials at the Waterloo Center for the Arts originally planned to limit entry to certain amounts of people per hour on Friday morning. But by noon, they announced it had been canceled outright.
CultureFest 2020 reception on April 2 has also been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.
But the annual All-School Art Exhibition, featuring more than 1,000 works of art by Waterloo K-12 students, will be on display. Families are encouraged to attend individually at their own discretion. The exhibit is open through May 3.
MercyOne announces visitor restriction
MercyOne hospitals and clinics in northeast Iowa would now be limiting visitors to two per patient at one time and disallowing sick visitors and visitors under the age of 14, the organization announced Friday.
"For the immediate future, only visits from immediate family members, loved ones or clergy who meet (the criteria) will be permitted," MercyOne said in the statement, noting the restrictions were "effective immediately."
The organization noted it was following "the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 recommendations."
On Thursday, UnityPoint announced it was discontinuing its volunteer program at Allen Hospital in Waterloo for the time being.
WCA announces changes in wake of pandemic
The Waterloo Center for the Arts noted it would continue to watch and will respond to the developing situation with COVID-19.
"The safety of the community, our patrons and staff is our top priority," Craig Laue said.
They noted they would increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and place hand sanitizer throughout the facility. Events which are planned and presented by the Center for the Arts will not include open buffet-style food service.
Clients canceling previously-scheduled rental events will be given a credit for rental fees paid and provided an opportunity to reschedule.
Patrons and WCA staff alike who are sick or have been exposed to someone ill, or if they have underlying medical conditions that make them susceptible to illness, are urged to refrain from coming to the WCA.
Food Bank remains 'open for normal operations'
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank said that, while it was monitoring the COVID-19 situation, they "remain confident that they are prepared to lead on this issue locally" and will "remain open for normal operations," the nonprofit said in a release.
Volunteers are asked to stay home if they're feeling sick. While volunteering or visiting, individuals are asked to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.
"Visitors can be assured we follow high standards for cleanliness, but we are still adding additional processes to ensure the facility is clean," said Barbara Prather, executive director of the Food Bank.
Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 8 million pounds of food, providing 6.7 million meals to a 16-county area in northeast Iowa, according to the organization. Donations were still needed.
"The Food Bank will count on this support as they prepare strategies for numerous scenarios the following months may deliver," the organization said in a statement.
Hy-Vee stores note changes in wake of virus
Hy-Vee noted its stores would be upping "sanitization protocols," disallowing customers from using reusable cups at the fountain drink or tea and coffee areas, and canceled non-essential business travel for its employees and asked the same of its vendors and suppliers.
The company also noted it was seeing more customers stocking up on essentials.
"While we may have limited quantities available of certain items due to increased demand, we are working closely with our suppliers to make sure we have enough supplies to meet our shoppers' needs," the company said in a statement Thursday. "We are reaching beyond our traditional supply channels to make sure we have the items you want."
For those getting groceries delivered through Aisles Online, Hy-Vee said delivery drivers were "taking extra precautions" and "will not enter your home with your groceries so they can maintain a safe distance during the drop off."
Grassley's office warns of coronavirus scams
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday warned of "bad actors" who are taking advantage of consumer fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
"It happened during the Zika, Ebola and SARS outbreaks, and it's happening again with COVID-19," Grassley said in a release. "If a miracle cure or treatment sounds too good to be true, follow your gut instincts."
His office said that includes not giving charitable donations in cash or via gift cards or wire transfers, be wary of clicking unknown links in emails and be aware of investment scams or online promotions.
Grassley also noted Gov. Kim Reynolds' state of emergency triggers price-gouging rules, meaning businesses raising prices "unreasonably" may face liability.
Finkenauer publishes coronavirus resource page
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer published a website with information related to the coronavirus pandemic, her office said Thursday.
The website is https://finkenauer.house.gov/coronavirus-information, and provides hotline numbers to report illnesses, symptoms of COVID-19 and informational videos from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It is so important that we ensure Iowans have access to accurate and critical information during this time," Finkenauer said. "We will continue to updating our webpage as key information changes and encourage our friends and neighbors to check it often."