CEDAR FALLS — Singers and musicians from elementary, middle and high schools throughout the state will gather for concerts in Ames later this week. Their performances will be under the batons of Jason Weinberger, wcfsymphony conductor, and Michelle Droe, general music and chorus teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.
Droe, who teaches K-6, will direct the statewide Opus Choir.
She was one of 10 semi-finalists for the Grammy music educator award from among hundreds of teachers nominated nationwide this year, but the honor doesn’t compare to being chosen to conduct the honors choir.
“I was elated. This has been a dream of mine. Opus is such a wonderful music group, and it will be a fantastic experience,” said Droe, who has been teaching 27 years.
The 33rd annual Opus Choir concert takes place at 4 p.m. Thursday in Stephens Auditorium on the Iowa State University campus in Ames.
The choir is for students in grades five through nine, sponsored by the Iowa Choral Directors Association. Five of Droe’s sixth-graders were chosen from 20 of her students who auditioned. In addition, there are 20 students from Holmes, 10 from Hanson, six from Peet, four from Aldrich, two from Orchard Hill and one From North Cedar.
There is just one rehearsal for the choirs several hours before the concert. “Everyone has to have the music down when they arrive. They’ll also have a magical lunch at ISU that the kids love. They’ve worked hard for everything,” the choir conductor said.
Among the pieces Droe will conduct are “Sound the Trumpet” by Henry Purcell and “In the Highlands,” arranged by Wayne Bisbee.
On Saturday, Weinberger will be at the podium to lead the Iowa All State Music Festival orchestra at 7:30 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. Sponsored by the Iowa High School Music Association, it is the 72nd annual festival.
“This is really special for me. I remember playing in the all-state orchestra when I was a kid in California. It always was such a big event in my life. I’ve been in Iowa 15 years, and this is my first shot at all-state. I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Weinberger said.
Students participate in a rigorous audition process to earn a place in the orchestra. When the students arrive this week for the festival, which runs Thursday through Saturday, they will audition for seating positions within the orchestra and rehearse new music for the concert.
“That’s really where the rubber meets the road. Kids will have had the music earlier in the process and worked through all the technical issues before the orchestra rehearsals. It’s demanding, but they come out the other end with this really wonderful performance,” Weinberger said.
Weinberger’s musical selections for the concert are challenging, including Adam Schoenberg’s “American Symphony,” with its difficult rhythmic passages, and George Gershwin’s “American in Paris.”
“I thought I might as well give the kids the experience of doing music that I do most and best, one by a newer contemporary American composer and a piece like Gershwin’s with jazz music in it,” Weinberger said.
