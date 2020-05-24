Local churches lean in, learn from pandemic

For the first couple of weeks after Hagerman Baptist Church’s closure, some church members continued to give through a slot in the church door. Reising rushed to set up online tithing. Once that was up and running “giving came back around. It’s down, but not significantly now,” Peters said.

At Kimball Avenue UMC, many parishioners mailed in their tithes and offerings. Some have auto pay through their banks. The church applied for and received money through the federal Payroll Protection Program. But congregant giving remains a driving force of church revenue.

“Our parishioners have really stepped up. That’s been very much appreciated,” Larson said.

Some open, some not

On May 1, Gov. Reynolds lifted restrictions on Iowa churches, allowing them to open their doors again. The Courier sent a survey to nearly 100 Cedar Valley churches asking about their plans to reopen. Of the churches that responded, less than 1% reopened immediately after the restrictions were lifted.

Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls did so immediately, but with precautionary measures in place and online options for those who still don’t feel comfortable attending in person.