Local churches lean in, learn from pandemic

Today, Waterloo pastor Quovadis Marshall will live-stream his message from a church empty of people but full in spirit. Across town, the Rev. Dave Peters will preach to his flock, safely distanced from one another but joined in faith. In Cedar Falls, members of St. John Lutheran Church will listen via Facebook Live to the first sermon from their new pastor, followed by a drive-by meet-and-greet.
For all of them, no welcoming handshakes. No warm hugs.
It’s the new world order for Iowa houses of worship since March 17 when Gov. Kim Reynolds shuttered the doors of churches, mosques and synagogues to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a virus that has sickened more than 5 million people around the world and killed hundreds of thousands.
On May 1, Reynolds lifted the restrictions on churches. Some local churches opened immediately while others waited a couple of weeks. Some, like Hope City Church, have plans to reopen in the near future. Others remain closed indefinitely until their leaders feel it’s safe to fill the pews again.
“I am the shepherd of a flock,” said the Rev. Karen Larson of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church in Waterloo. “One of my main responsibilities is to see that the flock is safe. I’m going to do my utmost to ensure the safety of the congregation, at the same time praying that we can be together sometime soon.”
Closing the church doors compelled leaders to find alternatives to provide worship services, prayer and outreach to their members.
“It’s been a good reminder that the church isn’t a weekend service,” said Marshall, pastor of Hope City Church. “It’s made us ask who we are. It has hopefully made us realize that the world is bigger than we are and is watching and listening to how we handle this. How strong is our outreach? If our doors close today, would anyone miss us? Our message hasn’t changed but our method of delivery has.”
A new normalPastors who previously preached to packed sanctuaries pivoted quickly to deliver their sermons online, live-streaming on social media platforms and uploading videos to YouTube. While Hope City already had been connected online, other churches found themselves in unfamiliar territory.
“The learning curve was pretty steep for us. We hadn’t had much of an online presence at all. When it was announced that we couldn’t meet, we had never done a live-stream of our services,” said Peters, senior pastor of Hagerman Baptist Church.
Hagerman Associate Pastor Caleb Reising led a swift tech initiative. Church deacons learned to meet virtually on Zoom. The church began live-streaming Sunday services as well as children’s church. The congregation was just as quick to embrace the change, Reising said, with online services “fairly well attended.”
Kimball Avenue UMC in Waterloo also shifted to an online approach, something it hadn’t yet explored. The Rev. Larson said a blessing was found amidst the change.
“(Services were) very well attended online,” she said. “It’s been so refreshing how many people were reached and engaged in the services. Not just the regular people in the pews, but also some new faces. That’s been a real blessing and a delight.”
Church leaders said some parishioners have enjoyed the online option so much they’ve asked for it to continue.
“It’s really opened our eyes to outreach in other ways,” Peters said. “There are some really exciting things we could be doing that we weren’t.”
State of the plate
Churches also have been hit in the pocketbook. Nationally, 65% of churches say giving has declined since the pandemic took hold, according to State of the Plate, which tracks churches’ financial health. Congregants have lost jobs, stifling their ability to tithe. Additionally, parishioners used to putting money in the collection plate aren’t present to do so.
“Some people don’t give because they aren’t there. But our financial needs go on whether we meet or not meet,” Peters said.
For the first couple of weeks after Hagerman Baptist Church’s closure, some church members continued to give through a slot in the church door. Reising rushed to set up online tithing. Once that was up and running “giving came back around. It’s down, but not significantly now,” Peters said.
At Kimball Avenue UMC, many parishioners mailed in their tithes and offerings. Some have auto pay through their banks. The church applied for and received money through the federal Payroll Protection Program. But congregant giving remains a driving force of church revenue.
“Our parishioners have really stepped up. That’s been very much appreciated,” Larson said.
Some open, some not
On May 1, Gov. Reynolds lifted restrictions on Iowa churches, allowing them to open their doors again. The Courier sent a survey to nearly 100 Cedar Valley churches asking about their plans to reopen. Of the churches that responded, less than 1% reopened immediately after the restrictions were lifted.
Bethany Bible Chapel in Cedar Falls did so immediately, but with precautionary measures in place and online options for those who still don’t feel comfortable attending in person.
Hagerman Baptist opened its doors on May 17 with services limited to the Sunday morning worship service. Sunday school and children’s church will resume at a later date. Half the seats in the chapel were removed to allow for safe distancing. Greeters wear masks and hand sanitizer is readily available. The collection plate isn’t being passed. Parishioners can drop their tithes and offerings in the plate at the back of the church. A video was sent to congregants in advance of the reopening to instruct them of the changes.
Local Catholic churches are among the 19% of Cedar Valley churches reporting they’ll open the weekend of May 30. Precautions will be in place.
“This is a happy day and yet apprehensive,” the Rev. Tony Kruse said in an email to Blessed Sacrament Church members. “Please continue to pray for us at the parish to establish and plan and procedures that allows us to worship together without anxiety and fear.”
Eleven percent of churches responding to the Courier survey plan to reopen in June. Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo has pushed its reopening to July 5. Some 64% of churches that responded to the Courier survey have no reopening date set.
Marshall of Hope City Church said it’s been a weighty decision for church leaders.
“In football there are two penalties you can have at the line of scrimmage — false start and delay of game. As leaders we have to be careful that we not open too fast and have a false start or wait too long and have a delay of game. I’ve relied on the great counsel of my team.”
Hope City is among the Cedar Valley churches that plan to reopen in June. Marshall said which services and programs resume in person will depend on Black Hawk County coronavirus data at that time. Until then, the church will continue live-streaming services and hosting virtual meetings for small groups. During the closure, the church has made outreach a priority, bringing meals to first responders and health care workers and providing assistance to Cedar Valley residents in financial crisis.
None of that requires a church building, Marshall said.
“I think a lot who we are was revealed in this crisis, reminding ourselves that church is not a place you go, it’s a family you belong to. We aim to be an externally facing church. Our building is closed, but the church has never been more open. The church is made for these moments. This is why God put us here, to be a voice of hope, peace, love and goodness.”
This information is current as of May 20, 2020 and includes information from more than 70 communities served by Lee newspapers. Please check directly with the place of worship for any change in status or services prior to attending or tuning in.
