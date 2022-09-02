Local church showing 9/11 documentary

CEDAR FALLS – A free public showing of the 9/11 documentary "102 Minutes That Changed America" will be shown Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 2812 Willow Lane in Cedar Falls.
Each year on Sept. 11, the church observes 30 minutes of prayer and meditation. Anyone with questions should contact Lawrence Stumme at (319) 231-1343 or at lstumme245@gmail.com.
Iseminger Collection at UNI Gallery of Art
iseminger 7
iseminger 11
iseminger 8
iseminger 3
iseminger 12
iseminger 5
iseminger 6
iseminger 1
iseminger 4
iseminger 2
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.