Local church showing 9/11 documentary

9/11 Memorial in New York

Edward Rowenhorst’s name with other Pentagon workers at the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

 Contributed

CEDAR FALLS – A free public showing of the 9/11 documentary "102 Minutes That Changed America" will be shown Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, located at 2812 Willow Lane in Cedar Falls.

Each year on Sept. 11, the church observes 30 minutes of prayer and meditation. Anyone with questions should contact Lawrence Stumme at (319) 231-1343 or at lstumme245@gmail.com.

