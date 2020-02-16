Local celebrities needed for fundraiser
Local celebrities needed for fundraiser

4-H Omelet Breakfast

4-H members are getting ready for the annual omelet breakfast March 31 at the UAW Hall.

WATERLOO – Every year, Black Hawk County 4-H asks for local “celebrities” to help cook during the annual omelet breakfast.

This year, the “Celebrity Cookers” will be preparing omelets for a couple of hours on March 29 between 8 a.m. and 1p.m. at the UAW Hall, 2615 Washington St., Waterloo.

If you know of someone considered a “celebrity” involved in our schools, government or businesses, reach out to ISU Extension & Outreach in Black Hawk County with their contact information at (319) 234-6811.

