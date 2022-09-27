Local candidate forum to be held

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters and the NAACP of Black Hawk County are hosting a candidate forum. It will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The forum will be at the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center at 120 Jefferson Street in Waterloo.

The public is invited and will have an opportunity to submit questions.

For more information, contact Jean Seeland at (319) 493-2015.