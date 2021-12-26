 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
top story

Local businesses squeezed by increased prices, supply chain woes

WATERLOO — Inflation and supply chain issues aren’t just affecting large companies’ ability to keep supplies in stock, fix machines and give customers affordable prices — it’s happening to small business owners in the Cedar Valley.

Those two issues have “definitely affected our business,” said Daniel Corbett.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

Related to this story

5 months for $5

5 months for $5

Get 5 months of a Courier digital subscription for just $5 at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nov5

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News