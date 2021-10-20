Local businesses offer discounts, special deals to John Deere workers amid strike

WATERLOO -- John Deere UAW workers have a history of shopping small in the Cedar Valley, and during the current strike many local businesses are stepping up to support them by offering special discounts and deals.

“The whole community helped me during the pandemic, so this is one way I can give back,” said Jeani Johnson, owner of Highway 63 Diner. “Most of the workers seem confident that they’ll get through it with the community rallying together. But it’s tough because some are preparing for the strike to extend into the new year."

The Waterloo diner began offering 50% off meals to UAW Local 838 workers Saturday, and originally committed to the discount through Thursday.

But Johnson says she will continue offering it the third week of every month, Saturday through Thursday, until the end of the strike. She estimated 50 workers had taken advantage, with one bringing her flowers as a token of appreciation Wednesday.

The strike is the first at Deere since 1986. Contract negotiations reportedly have resumed, with the work stoppage now a week old.

Community support continues to grow. From 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, union and community members will rally at the UAW Hall on Washington Street, with Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and many state officials expected to be in attendance.

Curtis Wyckoff, owner of Geno’s Pizza at Crossroads Center, said union workers and other members of the community helped keep his business afloat at the height of the pandemic. As a result, he wants to be there for them by offering 20% off all regularly priced menu items.

He said 15 pizzas were ordered by workers for Thursday. He relates to what they are experiencing.

“With the pandemic, I didn’t know what the future held. You’re scared, worried and anxious,” he said. “Some have told me that they were prepared for this, but you can’t prepare for six months off from work. None of us are millionaires.”

Bobbi Deleon, a former UAW member and third-generation Deere employee, worked there from 2011 to 2015. Now, she is an independent stylist at the Hair Gallery in Waterloo. She felt compelled to help, and recently joined the coalition of supporters by offering free haircuts to union workers who make an appointment.

“Everyone knows that John Deere is a hub in this community. They believe in spending money at small businesses,” she said. “We’ll continue to honk for them, bring them coffee, and do whatever we can.”

Her typical haircuts are $22, and more than a dozen striking workers have taken her up on her offer.

“For me, it’s about having pride for standing up for your job, salary and benefits," she said. "It’s not easy work at John Deere, and it takes a lot of time away from your family. But they are proud of what they do and want to be compensated fairly."

Shaun Kubik is co-owner of Platinum Pest Services, which is offering 25% off all services to union workers.

“They support us and our business," he said. "John Deere is part of the community. They’re standing up for better pay, and I think they deserve it.”

Dozens of union workers use his services based in Evansdale, and he noted that what he is offering “isn’t much, but we gladly will help them during these difficult times."

Aaron Pierce, owner of Express Locksmith, is offering 10% discounts off his services. “It just seems like a good thing to do to help support workers who haven’t collected a paycheck during this time.

“It just seems unfair, when John Deere is out making record profits,” he added.

Iowa’s largest credit union, GreenState Credit Union, which has a branch in Cedar Falls, also announced a special offering to its customers: loans to help affected union members. All GreenState members who are Deere employees now have access to a $1,000 personal loan at zero-percent interest.

“As a community-focused credit union, we are happy to step up to help our John Deere-employed members,” Amy Henderson, chief consumer services officer said in announcing the new support.

The UAW Local 838 Facebook page has been sharing what restaurants and businesses have been offering. Many businesses ask that a proof of membership be presented at the time of the purchase.

Here’s a list of a few others offering support to striking workers:

Kuger's feed n drinks in Evansdale - 30% off meals and $1 off mixed drinks and beers

Long John Silver's / A&W in Waterloo - 15% discounts

Mo's One More Lounge & Restaurant in Washburn - 25% off dinners or sandwich and side. Kids 5 years of age or under eat free.

Half Pint Saloon in Waterloo - Golf simulator is free, and various deals have been offered throughout the week.

Steamboat Gardens - All regular priced menu items are 50% off, at least until Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.