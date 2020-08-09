Local businesses migrate online as COVID threatens traditional shopping

WATERLOO -- Chrishandia White was planning a spring 2020 grand opening of her storefront for Chandi Michelle Boutique, her casual clothing and apparel line, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
"Well, no, I can't do that," White recalled thinking of her plan for a "big grand opening" in May.
Her small storefront, meant to capture the intimate feel of shopping at a boutique, now went against health guidelines for social distancing. The pandemic, in other words, had upended her entire business model.
"I would say it has changed it drastically," White, of Waterloo, said. "I wasn't prepared for this."
Business owners across the Cedar Valley have seen their businesses change, for better and for worse, as the pandemic and the resulting economic fallout continues with no end in sight.
And they're not alone: 82% of small businesses across the country in a June U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey reported they were concerned about the impact of the pandemic on their business. And 55% of small business owners said they believed it would take six months to a year before the economy returns to normal.
Even more startling: Black-owned businesses, like White's, were at even greater risk of not surviving the pandemic's effects.
A University of California-Santa Cruz study showed 41% of black-owned businesses shuttered between February and April, compared to just 17% of white-owned businesses in the same time frame. Latinx businesses fell by 32%, and Asian-owned businesses dropped by 26%.
But White was able to pivot her business quickly, making use of her business's Facebook page to set up appointments for people to come individually to her shop, as well as sell directly online. Now, she says about 60% of her total sales are online.
"So far, I've been doing good with people reaching out to me online," White said.
Facebook has also begun to introduce a live sales model, where business owners use Facebook Live to connect customers watching live inventory. White is intrigued by the prospect.
"I've been seeing more people do it," she said. "That's eventually where I want to go."
Another 36% of immigrant-owned businesses failed between February and April, according to the survey. That didn't happen to Maria Reh, who is Karenni from Myanmar and has run a traditional Thai clothing home-based business in Waterloo with her sister, Kom Yah, for the past two years.
"I just put it on Facebook," Reh said of the clothing. "If they're interested, they text me and come in and buy."
The sisters haven't seen much difference lately, though the clothes take longer to come in, and the sisters now do extra cleaning and require patrons to wear masks at the door. To complement the business and bring in more income for a future storefront, Reh began selling Nu Skin beauty products in the last three months.
The only thing stopping them from a storefront isn't coronavirus. "Right now, we need more money," Reh said.
Other business owners, like Milkbox Bakery owner and baker Andrea Geary, aren't making much use of their storefronts at all these days. Instead, Geary has pivoted to Facebook and Instagram, where she publishes a menu twice weekly for customers to place orders and pay online.
"I have had to kind of re-engineer certain systems," Geary noted of her business and payment models.
But she said it also reminded her of when she started the Cedar Falls bakery in 2016, as a wholesale and subscription model from her home to test the market. She thinks that helped her pivot the business quickly and easily.
"I just think 2020 has been a great example of, wow, you just never know what's gonna get thrown at you," Geary said. "It's about being able to position yourself to be able to respond to that and have some resiliency."
