Local businesses migrate online as COVID threatens traditional shopping

The sisters haven't seen much difference lately, though the clothes take longer to come in, and the sisters now do extra cleaning and require patrons to wear masks at the door. To complement the business and bring in more income for a future storefront, Reh began selling Nu Skin beauty products in the last three months.

The only thing stopping them from a storefront isn't coronavirus. "Right now, we need more money," Reh said.

Other business owners, like Milkbox Bakery owner and baker Andrea Geary, aren't making much use of their storefronts at all these days. Instead, Geary has pivoted to Facebook and Instagram, where she publishes a menu twice weekly for customers to place orders and pay online.

"I have had to kind of re-engineer certain systems," Geary noted of her business and payment models.

But she said it also reminded her of when she started the Cedar Falls bakery in 2016, as a wholesale and subscription model from her home to test the market. She thinks that helped her pivot the business quickly and easily.

"I just think 2020 has been a great example of, wow, you just never know what's gonna get thrown at you," Geary said. "It's about being able to position yourself to be able to respond to that and have some resiliency."

