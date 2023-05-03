WATERLOO — The 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium held a graduation for the 2023 spring class of the Black Business and Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program on Thursday at the Waterloo Career Center.

The event celebrated 13 business owners who completed the 14-week program designed to provide critical business skills, intensive financial curriculum and sustainability support to accelerate growth and development for new and existing Black-owned businesses in the Cedar Valley.

This is the sixth cohort to complete the free program.

Graduates and their businesses include:

William L. Burt, providing haircut services at Kut Kings LLC.

Darrell Caldwell Sr., providing home repair at D&D Construction.

Jonathan Carter, providing a bubble tea and beverage bar at Sweets & Teas.

Ashley Glover, providing lawn care services at K&K Lawncare.

Renaldo Haywood, providing men’s clothing and accessories at Foreign Gents.

Toya Jefferson-Quinn, providing event planning and coordinating with Sugar Dust Creations.

Venita Kirksey, providing food services with Pick Up N Go.

Marketia Moore, providing soul food catering with Momma ‘Nem Soulfood and Catering.

Jerra Denice Nash, providing wigs, hair extensions and hair supplies at Kreations by Kali.

Tamara Pernell, providing food services with Pick Up N Go (901).

Teta Toe, providing homemade African food at Daniel’s and Mom Kitchen.

Audrey Wallican-Green, providing clothing at Doll’s Boutique.

JaTera Wiley, providing accounting services at Nuri Financial Group LLC.

Each business owner receives a $1,500 stipend for completing the program to use toward their business.

