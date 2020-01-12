Local business briefs
Local business briefs

Legislative event slated Feb. 11

WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will host its annual Cedar Valley Legislative Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Embassy Suites Downtown Des Moines, 101 E. Locust St., Des Moines.

Grow Cedar Valley investors, community leaders from Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and local government individuals will meet with state legislators.

There is no cost to attend, but an RSVP is appreciated by Feb. 4 by emailing Grow Cedar Valley Event Director, Bette Wubbena, at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by visiting growcedarvalley.com.

CRP workshops set in January

VINTON – The following workshops are set this month for landowners and producers who would like to learn more about options available under the recently reopened Conservation Reserve Program.

  • 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Independence Public Library, 805 First St. E., Independence.
  • 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at State Bank of Toledo Community Room, 103 S. Broadway St., Toledo.

The free public workshops will be hosted by Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Pheasants Forever.

For questions, contact Allie Rath at (319) 330-6015 or arath@pheasantsforever.org.

Contractor wins concrete awards

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Corp., a Waterloo-based contractor, won three 2019 Excellence in Concrete Pavement awards from the American Concrete Pavement Association.

This brings its total winning ACPA projects to 38 over the last 15 years.

Cedar Valley’s Floyd County project on T-26 near Marble Rock received a silver award in the county roads category. The Woodbury/Ida County project on U.S. Highway 20 near Postville received a gold award in the divided highways-rural category, and the Sioux County Regional Airport project won gold in the reliever and general aviation airports category.

Farmers sought for leader award

DES MOINES – Farm families are invited to nominate Iowans for the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award sponsored by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon.

Farmers who voluntarily take action toward improving soil health and water quality are eligible. Nominations will be accepted until May 4 to be considered for the 2020 awards ceremony Aug. 19 at the Iowa State Fair.

The nomination form can be found at iowaagriculture.gov/farm-environmental-leader-awards.

Veridian seeks board members

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Five candidates will be elected to the board by the credit union’s membership at an annual meeting on April 25.

For more information, go to veridiancu.org or contact Amela Cejvanovic at administration@veridiancu.org.

