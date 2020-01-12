Local business briefs

Contractor wins concrete awards

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Corp., a Waterloo-based contractor, won three 2019 Excellence in Concrete Pavement awards from the American Concrete Pavement Association.

This brings its total winning ACPA projects to 38 over the last 15 years.

Cedar Valley’s Floyd County project on T-26 near Marble Rock received a silver award in the county roads category. The Woodbury/Ida County project on U.S. Highway 20 near Postville received a gold award in the divided highways-rural category, and the Sioux County Regional Airport project won gold in the reliever and general aviation airports category.

Farmers sought for leader award

DES MOINES – Farm families are invited to nominate Iowans for the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award sponsored by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon.

Farmers who voluntarily take action toward improving soil health and water quality are eligible. Nominations will be accepted until May 4 to be considered for the 2020 awards ceremony Aug. 19 at the Iowa State Fair.