Local business briefs

Legislative event slated Feb. 11
WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will host its annual Cedar Valley Legislative Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Embassy Suites Downtown Des Moines, 101 E. Locust St., Des Moines.
Grow Cedar Valley investors, community leaders from Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and local government individuals will meet with state legislators.
There is no cost to attend, but an RSVP is appreciated by Feb. 4 by emailing Grow Cedar Valley Event Director, Bette Wubbena, at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by visiting growcedarvalley.com.
CRP workshops set in January
VINTON – The following workshops are set this month for landowners and producers who would like to learn more about options available under the recently reopened Conservation Reserve Program.
- 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Independence Public Library, 805 First St. E., Independence.
- 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at State Bank of Toledo Community Room, 103 S. Broadway St., Toledo.
The free public workshops will be hosted by Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency and Pheasants Forever.
For questions, contact Allie Rath at (319) 330-6015 or arath@pheasantsforever.org.
Contractor wins concrete awards
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Corp., a Waterloo-based contractor, won three 2019 Excellence in Concrete Pavement awards from the American Concrete Pavement Association.
This brings its total winning ACPA projects to 38 over the last 15 years.
Cedar Valley’s Floyd County project on T-26 near Marble Rock received a silver award in the county roads category. The Woodbury/Ida County project on U.S. Highway 20 near Postville received a gold award in the divided highways-rural category, and the Sioux County Regional Airport project won gold in the reliever and general aviation airports category.
Farmers sought for leader award
DES MOINES – Farm families are invited to nominate Iowans for the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award sponsored by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon.
Farmers who voluntarily take action toward improving soil health and water quality are eligible. Nominations will be accepted until May 4 to be considered for the 2020 awards ceremony Aug. 19 at the Iowa State Fair.
The nomination form can be found at iowaagriculture.gov/farm-environmental-leader-awards.
Veridian seeks board members
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union is seeking candidates to serve on its board of directors.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Five candidates will be elected to the board by the credit union’s membership at an annual meeting on April 25.
For more information, go to veridiancu.org or contact Amela Cejvanovic at administration@veridiancu.org.
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019.
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.