Local bicyclist hunkers down in Mexico during pandemic

“That’s when things started getting really serious,” Deal said. “We tried to rush there as fast as we could. It’s a bigger city with more hospitals and more resources. There’s a bigger airport and more ways to get home if we decided to do that.”

Terpstra, 28, graduated from Iowa State University and until last spring worked as a mechanical engineer. Deal, 34, is a Minnesota native who worked in finance. The pair began their Boondoggler trek in May, trading their comfy digs for a temporary life on wheels. The Courier wrote about their epic adventure in January when they’d reached California.

They’re now sheltering-in-place in La Paz, their bikes on temporary furlough. They’ve rented an apartment for the next month.

Ultimately, they decided going home to Iowa or Minnesota was too risky, not only for themselves but for their families.

“We did weigh it, Terpstra said. “If we got on an airplane there’s a high probability of potentially catching the virus on the plane. And when we got home, we’d be putting our parents and grandparents at risk. It’s better for them and their health if we stay away.”

There are worse places to be stranded, she said. Though the beaches and restaurants are closed, sunshine is plentiful and the living is easy.