Local bank limits lobby access

WATERLOO – MidWestOne Bank,which has local branches, on Tuesday suspended regular lobby access at most branch locations to prevent the community spread of the virus.

Customers are being asked to make transactions through drive-up windows. Limited lobby access will remain in effect until further notice. We are also closing our community meeting rooms to outside organizations. For information visit https://www.midwestone.bank/news/covid19.

Full-service banking continues to be available during regular business hours at each branch. To visit a banker in-person or to access a safe deposit box, customers should call their local MidWestOne office and make an appointment at a time that is convenient for them. Online and mobile banking are also available to transact most routine business.

The customer service team welcomes calls at 1-800-247-4418 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0