WATERLOO — Local authors Mike Chapman and Don Huff will unveil their latest work, titled “Stars in Waterloo,” at a book signing on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Farmers State Bank in Waterloo.
A second signing is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Becker-Chapman American Legion Post on Commercial Street. The public is invited to attend both events and meet the authors.
“Over the past 120 years or so, many famous persons in all walks of life — politics, sports, movies, music and more — have visited the Waterloo area, and Don and I wanted to offer a look at that fascinating history,” said Chapman. “We worked on the book for nearly three years and we hope it will be a wonderful addition to the collective history of our community.”
Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley, true icons of the Old West, came to Waterloo in 1901, and many famous Western stars followed.
Tom Mix, Gene Autry and Roy Rogers each found their way to the area at one time or another. Actress Julie Adams was born here and actor Nick Nolte lived in Waterloo for several years before arriving in Hollywood.
A total of 13 presidents have visited Waterloo, beginning with William McKinley in 1899, as well as Billy Sunday, the most famous evangelist of the early 20th century, and Dr. Martin Luther King.
Amelia Earhart gave a speech here just one year prior to beginning her fatal flight around the world in 1937, and Audie Murphy, the most decorated soldier in World War II who became a major movie star, was here in 1953.
The book also offers stories of iconic Waterloo military figures Fred Becker, Carl Chapman, the Sullivan brothers, Admiral James Ramage and Gen. Evan “Curly” Hultman.
Top entertainers like Buddy Holly, Charley Pride and Bob Hope came to the city at various times, as did many famous baseball players on their way to the major leagues.
The book talks about Waterloo’s professional basketball, football and hockey teams, and the many successful athletes that came from here – including Olympians Dan Gable, Chuck Yagla, Bob Buzzard, wrestlers, and diver Zoe Ann Olsen. Also profiled are NFL stars Don Perkins and Reggie Roby and Rich Folkers, who spent eight years in the major leagues.
“We think readers will be amazed at the number of famous people that have come to Waterloo through the decades,” said Huff. “Not only is the book entertaining, but we believe it will be viewed as a great educational tool, as well.”
Retired from a 35-year newspaper career, Chapman is a native of Waterloo who is the author of 30 books and gives speeches about Iowa history around the state. He is considered the nation’s leading authority on wrestling history. He and his wife created the Dan Gable Museum and brought it here in 2008.
Huff was born and raised in Waterloo and is a retired educator who was head wrestling coach at West High for many years. He and Chapman teamed up to write the biography of Bob Siddens, West High’s legendary wrestling coach, in 2012.
Farmers State Bank will have a supply of books available for purchase at its event. Jeff Stein, program director at KXEL, wrote a foreword for the book and will also be at the FSB book signing. Jeff Frost, executive detector of professional technical education for the Waterloo Community Schools, also wrote a foreword and will be at the signing hosted by the Becker-Chapman post.
The cost of the book is $15 and is available by calling (641) 791-3072, or going to Chapman’s web site: www.mike-chapman.com.
