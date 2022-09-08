Local author imagines a near-future world in sci-fi novel 'Goodbye, Planet Earth'

CEDAR FALLS — Rich Giesbrecht has spent considerable time thinking about what the world will look like in the near future.

He sums up his thoughts in a new science fiction novel, “Goodbye, Planet Earth.”

“I’m not a young guy, and I’ve seen a lot of things in my life. With all the storms, the drought and what else is happening now, things are getting worse. If we ignore all of that, what will happen, I wondered,” said Giesbrecht, who has spent 40 years as a health insurance specialist.

He was a U.S. Navy corpsman and served aboard an ammunition ship. Now he is senior vice commander of the Sullivan Brothers VFW Post in Waterloo.

The sci-fi thriller was recently published by Xlibris.

In “Goodbye, Planet Earth,” many people are killed in catastrophic events occurring around the world, ranging from a series of chain-reaction earthquakes and geysers of steam erupting from Lake Michigan to tsunamis and arid landscapes with unbreathable air.

Giesbrecht’s cautionary tale follows several characters in the Americas and Australia. There has been a devastating war between the Cruds – the workers – and the Supers, the rich and powerful. The Cruds now subsist in caves, raising their goods underground while other people are attempting to build a space ship to leave Earth and search for a new home.

Beyond crafting an entertaining yarn, Giesbrecht said, “I figured the only way to get the message across was through fiction. I used my imagination, but I also did research, reading and keeping up to date on everything going on in the world today,” the author explained.

He worked on the book for three or four years. Initially he wrote using paper and pen before finally switching over to a computer and word processing program. He has written previous books, as well as screenplays and co-writing a children’s book.

“I write in my spare time. I’m still working in the insurance business, so my time is limited to writing in the evening and during free time on weekends.”

Giesbrecht’s overall message in the novel is that everyone needs to pull together and work together for a common purpose. “That’s the only way,” he said.

He is presently working on an action-drama that revolves around a game tied to a crime syndicate.

“Goodbye, Planet Earth” is available from major online booksellers.